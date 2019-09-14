Attis Gourmet Mykonos Olives In Olive Oil 400G

Best Olives around!
These olives are divine! I wouldn't change a thing about them. They're a regular purchase, sensibly priced to keep me coming back for more.
Halkidiki Green Pitted Olives, Olive Oil, Green Hot & Red Pepper Paste, Garlic, Herbs, Spices
Keep in a cool dry place, refrigerate after opening and consume within 2 weeks.Best before: see back label
Product of Greece
400g
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|335kcal / 1380kj
|Fat (g)
|33,80
|Saturated Fat (g)
|3,88
|Total Carbohydrates (g)
|3,70
|Sugars (g)
|0,80
|Protein (g)
|1,70
|Salt (g)
|6,50
Warning: it is not possible to guarantee that every stone has been removed from pitted olives - always exercise caution.
