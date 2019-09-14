By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Attis Gourmet Mykonos Olives In Olive Oil 400G

Attis Gourmet Mykonos Olives In Olive Oil 400G
£ 2.40
£0.60/100g

  • Green Pitted Olives with Hot Pepper & Garlic
  • Delicious in salads, on pizza or as an appetiser
  • Pack size: 400g

Halkidiki Green Pitted Olives, Olive Oil, Green Hot & Red Pepper Paste, Garlic, Herbs, Spices

Keep in a cool dry place, refrigerate after opening and consume within 2 weeks.Best before: see back label

Product of Greece

  • Warning: it is not possible to guarantee that every stone has been removed from pitted olives - always exercise caution.

  • Packed for:
  • John & Pascalis Ltd,
  • London,
  • NW2 7AX.

  • John & Pascalis Ltd,
  • London,
  • NW2 7AX.
  • www.johnpasc.co.uk

400g

400g

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 335kcal / 1380kj
Fat (g)33,80
Saturated Fat (g)3,88
Total Carbohydrates (g)3,70
Sugars (g)0,80
Protein (g)1,70
Salt (g)6,50

Best Olives around!

5 stars

These olives are divine! I wouldn't change a thing about them. They're a regular purchase, sensibly priced to keep me coming back for more.

