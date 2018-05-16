Lee Kum Kee Sweet Soy Sauce 207Ml

Product Description
- Sweet Soy Sauce for Dim Sum & Rice
- Authentically blended Hong Kong Style Sweet Soy Sauce, ideal as dim sum dipping sauce, dressing for rice dishes and can also be used for noodles and other cooking.
- "Authentic Taste" from Lee Kum Kee, the number 1 Chinese sauce brand in Hong Kong, the brand used by Michelin & Top Chinese chefs!
- For dim sum & rice
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 207ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Salt, Colour E150a, Soybeans 7%, Wheat Flour, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E631, E627), Glucose-Fructose Syrup
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Tightly close lid after use and keep refrigerated
Produce of
Product of China
Distributor address
- Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
- 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
- London,
- E14 9GE,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
- 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
- London,
- E14 9GE,
- United Kingdom.
- www.uk.LKK.com
Net Contents
207ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 mL
|Energy
|889 kJ (209 kcal)
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|47 g
|of which sugars
|42 g
|Protein
|5.3 g
|Salt
|13.6 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019