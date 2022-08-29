Princes Red Salmon Skinless & Boneless 170G

great
put on par with john west
Excellent product.
Excellent quality; delicious and Ideal for a quick unplanned meal.
Ideal for sandwiches.
Very good. Ideal for quick sandwiches.
Very nice and tasty.
It was very good quality and very nice to eat. I usually have it with salad.
Good for salad and sandwiches
recommended
Very good salmon, I buy skinless and boneless just because it's otherwise messy and I always had to remove skin and bones anyway, this tin will make sandwiches for 2 people or maybe 3
Having had such good service over the year
The items ordered were always of good quality
Good quality and mo waste
Great product. Combines the high standard of Prince's products with the convenience of the skin and bones having been removed plus the ring pull can adds to the convenience. The salmon is delicious, just a twist of salt and pepper, and a sprinkle of vinegar, perfect for an easy lunch.
Excellent will be ordering more
