Princes Red Salmon Skinless & Boneless 170G

4.8(22)Write a review
£3.25
£1.92/100g

Product Description

  • Wild Pacific Red Salmon
  • A great source of Omega 3 and protein.
  • Widely recycled.
  • Princes, caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • Skinless & boneless
  • High in omega 3
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 170G
Information

Ingredients

Skinless and Boneless Red Salmon [Fish], Salt

Allergy Information

  • Allergens in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See can end

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch? You can email hello@princes.co.uk or write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

170g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g drained
Energy 593kJ/141kcal
Fat 5.7g
Of which saturates 1.1g
Carbohydrate 0.0g
Of which sugars 0.0g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 22.5g
Salt 0.91g
Omega 30.9g
great

5 stars

put on par with john west

Excellent product.

5 stars

Excellent quality; delicious and Ideal for a quick unplanned meal.

Ideal for sandwiches.

5 stars

Very good. Ideal for quick sandwiches.

Very nice and tasty.

5 stars

It was very good quality and very nice to eat. I usually have it with salad.

Good for salad and sandwiches

5 stars

Good for salad and sandwiches

recommended

5 stars

Very good salmon, I buy skinless and boneless just because it's otherwise messy and I always had to remove skin and bones anyway, this tin will make sandwiches for 2 people or maybe 3

Having had such good service over the year

4 stars

The items ordered were always of good quality

Good quality and mo waste

5 stars

Good quality and mo waste

Great product. Combines the high standard of Princ

5 stars

Great product. Combines the high standard of Prince's products with the convenience of the skin and bones having been removed plus the ring pull can adds to the convenience. The salmon is delicious, just a twist of salt and pepper, and a sprinkle of vinegar, perfect for an easy lunch.

Excellent will be ordering more

5 stars

Excellent quality will be ordering more

