Crespo Pitted Green Olives In Brine 820G

Product Description
- Pitted Green Olives in Brine
- Pack size: 380g
Information
Ingredients
Green Olives, Water, Salt, Acidity Regulators: Lactic Acid and Citric Acid
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and immersed in brine. Consume within 2 weeks of opening.Best before: see lid
Produce of
Product of Morocco
Warnings
- Due to mechanical pitting methods, 100% removal of olive stones cannot be guaranteed.
- Consume with care.
Drained weight
380g ℮
Net Contents
820g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|791kJ / 189 kcal
|Fat
|19g
|of which saturates
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Fibre
|2g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|2.57g
Safety information
