Cooks & Co Sweety Drop Peppers 235G

Cooks & Co Sweety Drop Peppers 235G
£ 2.40
£1.60/100g

New

Product Description

  • Sweety Drop Red Peppers
  • Visit our website for some delicious recipe ideas.
  • Ideal for salads, pizzas & pasta
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Sweety Drop Peppers, Water, Sugar Cane Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)

Storage

Store in cool, dry place. Once opened, keep peppers covered with brine, refrigerate and consume within 28 days.Best Before End: see on glass jar

Produce of

Product of Peru

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • These Inca Red Drops from the Peruvian Amazon have a delicious sweet and sour flavour with an added kick. Try in pasta, stir-fries & couscous or use as a perfect topping for pizzas and salads.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • R.H. Amar & Co. Ltd.,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 3TF.

Return to

  • For comments or feedback please contact us at info@cooksandco.co.uk
  • R.H. Amar & Co. Ltd.,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 3TF.
  • www.cooksandco.co.uk

Drained weight

150g

Net Contents

235g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (drained)
Energy 289kJ / 68kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 15.0g
of which sugars 12.0g
Protein 2.0g
Salt 0.05g

