Cooks & Co Sweety Drop Peppers 235G
New
Product Description
- Sweety Drop Red Peppers
- Visit our website for some delicious recipe ideas.
- Ideal for salads, pizzas & pasta
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Sweety Drop Peppers, Water, Sugar Cane Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)
Storage
Store in cool, dry place. Once opened, keep peppers covered with brine, refrigerate and consume within 28 days.Best Before End: see on glass jar
Produce of
Product of Peru
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- These Inca Red Drops from the Peruvian Amazon have a delicious sweet and sour flavour with an added kick. Try in pasta, stir-fries & couscous or use as a perfect topping for pizzas and salads.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- R.H. Amar & Co. Ltd.,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 3TF.
Return to
- For comments or feedback please contact us at info@cooksandco.co.uk
- R.H. Amar & Co. Ltd.,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 3TF.
- www.cooksandco.co.uk
Drained weight
150g
Net Contents
235g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (drained)
|Energy
|289kJ / 68kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|15.0g
|of which sugars
|12.0g
|Protein
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.05g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020