Ragu White Lasagne 375G
£ 0.80
£0.21/100g

Offer

1/3 of a jar provides
  • Energy814kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat18.9g
    27%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt1.18g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 651kJ

Product Description

  • White Sauce for Lasagne.
  • Authentic Italian-American
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sunflower Oil, Cream (4%) (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Egg Yolk, Sugar, Fructose, Salt, Cheese Powder [Cheese (from Milk), Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Disodium Phosphate)], Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colour (Beta Carotene), Ground White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days. For Best Before End Date: See Lid

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • To make a tasty Lasagne
  • Brown 250g of mince for 5 minutes then add a jar of your favourite Ragu Sauce and simmer for 10 minutes. Layer this meat mixture, lasagne sheets and Ragu White Lasagne sauce in an ovenproof dish, finishing with White Sauce and grated cheese. Bake in the oven at 180°C (160°C fan) / Gas Mark 4 for approx. 30 mins until golden brown.

Number of uses

This jar provides approx. 3 servings

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 1/3 Jar Serving
Energy 651kJ814kJ
-158kcal197kcal
Fat 15.1g18.9g
of which saturates 2.8g3.5g
Carbohydrate 4.8g6.0g
of which sugars 2.0g2.5g
Fibre 0.3g0.4g
Protein 0.5g0.6g
Salt 0.94g1.18g
This jar provides approx. 3 servings--

