Ragu White Lasagne 375G
- Energy814kJ 197kcal10%
- Fat18.9g27%
- Saturates3.5g18%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt1.18g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 651kJ
Product Description
- White Sauce for Lasagne.
- Authentic Italian-American
- Made with natural ingredients
- Pack size: 375g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sunflower Oil, Cream (4%) (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Egg Yolk, Sugar, Fructose, Salt, Cheese Powder [Cheese (from Milk), Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Disodium Phosphate)], Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colour (Beta Carotene), Ground White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days. For Best Before End Date: See Lid
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- To make a tasty Lasagne
- Brown 250g of mince for 5 minutes then add a jar of your favourite Ragu Sauce and simmer for 10 minutes. Layer this meat mixture, lasagne sheets and Ragu White Lasagne sauce in an ovenproof dish, finishing with White Sauce and grated cheese. Bake in the oven at 180°C (160°C fan) / Gas Mark 4 for approx. 30 mins until golden brown.
Number of uses
This jar provides approx. 3 servings
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Return to
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Net Contents
375g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 1/3 Jar Serving
|Energy
|651kJ
|814kJ
|-
|158kcal
|197kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|18.9g
|of which saturates
|2.8g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|6.0g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.94g
|1.18g
|-
|-
