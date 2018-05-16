Pot Noodle King Chinese Chow Mein Snack 114G

Product Description
- Noodles in a Chinese Chow Mein flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of oriental soy sauce.
- Craving something oriental? Our delicious Chinese Chow Mein King Pot Noodle can bring the wonderful taste of Asia to you. Too busy for food? This Chinese classic can be your Mein Chow for lunch in no time at all! This King version is perfect for those moments when you are feeling even hungrier! Try the UK's No.1 instant Noodles in a Chinese Chow Mein flavour sauce with vegetables and a tasty sachet of oriental soy sauce. It's easy to make and only takes 4 minutes, so even if you aren't a master chef, you can make it. Quick, convenient and delicious Pot Noodle in a King size version for King size hunger. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy! How is Pot Noodle made? Although the cooking and eating is as easy as you want, the process of making our delicious Pot Noodle is complex and involves many different clever-expert-types doing lots of different things. But all of us have a shared goal - to deliver our tasty love buckets of joy every day so you can get a quick and easy snack when you want it. 'Cos we're nice like that.
- (Nielsen, Instant Hot Snack MAT Value Sales, 30/08/16)
- Want to pimp up your noodles or pasta?
- We know the Pot is already perfect but if you're feeling extra adventurous, then here are some top tips to spice up your pots…
- Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom
- So you have your Chicken & Mushroom ready and waiting, why not add in some cheese for an indulgent experience! The noodles are perfect with some melting cheese
- Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese
- This Italian classic is already magnifico, but why not try adding some olives to the pot to increase those Mediterranean vibes
- Pot Noodle BBQ Pulled Pork
- Ramp up the taste in your BBQ Pulled Pork pot with some crunchy bacon bits
- Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato
- Having a Beef & Tomato flavour Pot Noodle is good enough on its own but try adding some croutons for an even more filling experience
- Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy
- We know you're already bold if you've tried the Bombay Bad Boy, but can you handle it with an extra kick? Add in some extra hot Hellmann's Fruity Habanero sauce for a taste sensation
- Pot Noodle Original Curry
- Original Curry with some diced tomatoes thrown in if you fancy switching it up a bit
- Pot Pasta Cheesy Broccoli
- Get that pasta bake crunch by crushing some crisps on top of your cheesy broccoli pasta
- UK’s No.1 Noodle brand
- Quick, filling and tasty snack available in 10 more flavours
- Just add some water: Ready to eat in only 4 minutes
- None of that artificial colours or preservatives stuff
- Suitable for vegetarians
- No that hungry? Try a standard Pot!
- Pack size: 114g
Information
Ingredients
Noodles: Noodles (50%) [WHEAT flour, palm fat, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonate)]. Sauce and vegetables: Water, vegetables (5.9%) [carrots (3.6%), peas, onion powder, tomato powder, garlic powder], maltodextrin, WHEAT flour, flavour enhancers (monosodium glutamate, disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate), spices, flavourings, sugar, soy sauce (SOYBEANS, WHEAT), potassium chloride, palm fat, salt, chives, acid (citric acid), smoke flavouring. Sachet: Soy sauce (1%) [water, soy sauce (SOYBEANS, WHEAT), salt, molasses, sugar, acid (acetic acid)]. May contain milk, egg, celery and mustard
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Milk, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place (hint: try the cupboard)
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- 1. RIP OFF LID. Whip out the sachet. Add boiling water to fill level. Leave alone for 2 mins. 2. STIR. Leave for another 2 mins. 3. STIR AGAIN. Find sachet, add contents. 4. GRAB FORK and dig in.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Pot Noodle,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Pot Noodle,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
114g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Prepared
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|585 kJ
|1910 kJ
|2252 kJ
|27%
|Energy (kcal)
|141 kcal
|462 kcal
|543 kcal
|27%
|Fat (g)
|5.3 g
|17 g
|20 g
|29%
|of which saturates (g)
|2.6 g
|8.4 g
|10 g
|50%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|19 g
|63 g
|73 g
|28%
|of which sugars (g)
|1.6 g
|5.2 g
|6.2 g
|7%
|Fibre (g)
|1.4 g
|4.6 g
|5.4 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|3.2 g
|10 g
|12 g
|24%
|Salt (g)
|0.58 g
|1.9 g
|2.2 g
|37%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 385 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019