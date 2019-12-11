Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Variety Cereal Bars 5 X 42G

Product Description
- Crunchy cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and Canadian maple syrup. Crunchy cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and dark chocolate pieces. Crunchy cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and honey.
- Nature Valley Cereal Bars made with natural wholegrain oats
- Two delicious Cereal Bars for the perfect on the go snack
- Why not also try Nature Valley Protein Peanut & Chocolate Cereal Bars or Nature Valley Nut Butter Peanut Biscuits?
- Packed with natural wholegrain oats and other carefully selected ingredients like real honey, indulgent chocolate or Canadian maple syrup, Nature Valley™ Crunchy Variety Pack Bars are the perfect on-the-go snacks, which are there for you, whenever you need them most. Nature is bountiful, that's why each of our packs contains two delicious bars, to make the most of your day.
- Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our bars are made with great tasting ingredients like natural oats and honey. So whether you're hiking through the forest or cycling the countryside, experience life the Nature Valley™ way!
- 100% wholegrain oats
- Lactose free
- No colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 210g
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
- Contains: Oats, Soya
- May Contain: Peanuts, Tree Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Spain
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 portions
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- The Nature Valley™ Promise: We promise great taste, quality and convenience.
- Nature Valley™ www.naturevalley.com
- Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
5 x 42g ℮
- 100% wholegrain oats
- Lactose free
- No colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 2 x Canadian Maple Syrup
- 1 x Oats & Dark Chocolate
- 2 x Oats & Honey
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Rolled Oats (59%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Honey (2%), Salt, Molasses, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
- Contains: Oats, Soya
- May Contain: Peanuts, Tree Nuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 portions
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 x Bar (42g) %* (42g) Energy 1916kJ 805kJ 10% - 456kcal 192kcal Fat 17.2g 7.2g 10% of which saturates 2.4g 1.0g 5% Carbohydrate 64.5g 27.1g 10% of which sugars 28.3g 11.9g 13% Fibre 5.6g 2.4g - Protein 8.1g 3.4g 7% Salt 0.80g 0.34g 6% * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 Kcal) - - - This pack contains 5 portions - - -
- 2 x Bar (42 g) contains no more than:
- Energy822kJ 196kcal10%
- Fat8.4g12%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars11.9g13%
- Salt0.34g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1958kJ
- 100% wholegrain oats
- Lactose free
- No colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 2 x Canadian Maple Syrup
- 1 x Oats & Dark Chocolate
- 2 x Oats & Honey
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Rolled Oats (55%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Dark Chocolate Pieces (8%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Honey, Salt, Molasses, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
- Contains: Oats, Soya
- May Contain: Peanuts, Tree Nuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 portions
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 x Bar (42g) %* (42g) Energy 1958kJ 822kJ 10% - 467kcal 196kcal Fat 20.0g 8.4g 12% of which saturates 4.3g 1.8g 9% Carbohydrate 59.9g 25.2g 10% of which sugars 26.5g 11.1g 12% Fibre 6.5g 2.7g - Protein 8.7g 3.7g 7% Salt 0.70g 0.29g 5% * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 Kcal) - - - This pack contains 5 portions - - -
- 100% wholegrain oats
- Lactose free
- No colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 2 x Canadian Maple Syrup
- 1 x Oats & Dark Chocolate
- 2 x Oats & Honey
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Rolled Oats (59%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Canadian Maple Syrup (2%), Honey, Salt, Molasses, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
- Contains: Oats, Soya
- May Contain: Peanuts, Tree Nuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 portions
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g 2 x Bar (42g) %* (42g) Energy 1916kJ 805kJ 10% - 457kcal 192kcal Fat 17.1g 7.2g 10% of which saturates 2.7g 1.1g 6% Carbohydrate 64.6g 27.1g 10% of which sugars 28.0g 11.8g 13% Fibre 6.2g 2.6g - Protein 7.9g 3.3g 7% Salt 0.74g 0.31g 5% * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 Kcal) - - - This pack contains 5 portions - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019