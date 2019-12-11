By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Variety Cereal Bars 5 X 42G

image 1 of Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Variety Cereal Bars 5 X 42G
£ 2.39
£1.14/100g

Product Description

  • Crunchy cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and Canadian maple syrup. Crunchy cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and dark chocolate pieces. Crunchy cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and honey.
  • Nature Valley Cereal Bars made with natural wholegrain oats
  • Two delicious Cereal Bars for the perfect on the go snack
  • Packed with natural wholegrain oats and other carefully selected ingredients like real honey, indulgent chocolate or Canadian maple syrup, Nature Valley™ Crunchy Variety Pack Bars are the perfect on-the-go snacks, which are there for you, whenever you need them most. Nature is bountiful, that's why each of our packs contains two delicious bars, to make the most of your day.
  • Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our bars are made with great tasting ingredients like natural oats and honey. So whether you're hiking through the forest or cycling the countryside, experience life the Nature Valley™ way!
  • 100% wholegrain oats
  • Lactose free
  • No colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Lactose
  • Contains: Oats, Soya
  • May Contain: Peanuts, Tree Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Spain

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

Return to

  • The Nature Valley™ Promise: We promise great taste, quality and convenience.
  • Nature Valley™ www.naturevalley.com
  • Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

5 x 42g ℮

    • 100% wholegrain oats
    • Lactose free
    • No colours or preservatives
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 x Canadian Maple Syrup
    • 1 x Oats & Dark Chocolate
    • 2 x Oats & Honey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Whole Grain Rolled Oats (59%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Honey (2%), Salt, Molasses, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Lactose
    • Contains: Oats, Soya
    • May Contain: Peanuts, Tree Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 5 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 x Bar (42g)%* (42g)
    Energy 1916kJ805kJ10%
    -456kcal192kcal
    Fat 17.2g7.2g10%
    of which saturates 2.4g1.0g5%
    Carbohydrate 64.5g27.1g10%
    of which sugars 28.3g11.9g13%
    Fibre 5.6g2.4g-
    Protein 8.1g3.4g7%
    Salt 0.80g0.34g6%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 Kcal)---
    This pack contains 5 portions---
  • 2 x Bar (42 g) contains no more than:
    • Energy822kJ 196kcal
      10%
    • Fat8.4g
      12%
    • Saturates1.8g
      9%
    • Sugars11.9g
      13%
    • Salt0.34g
      6%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1958kJ

    • 100% wholegrain oats
    • Lactose free
    • No colours or preservatives
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 x Canadian Maple Syrup
    • 1 x Oats & Dark Chocolate
    • 2 x Oats & Honey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Whole Grain Rolled Oats (55%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Dark Chocolate Pieces (8%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Honey, Salt, Molasses, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Lactose
    • Contains: Oats, Soya
    • May Contain: Peanuts, Tree Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 5 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 x Bar (42g)%* (42g)
    Energy 1958kJ822kJ10%
    -467kcal196kcal
    Fat 20.0g8.4g12%
    of which saturates 4.3g1.8g9%
    Carbohydrate 59.9g25.2g10%
    of which sugars 26.5g11.1g12%
    Fibre 6.5g2.7g-
    Protein 8.7g3.7g7%
    Salt 0.70g0.29g5%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 Kcal)---
    This pack contains 5 portions---
    • 100% wholegrain oats
    • Lactose free
    • No colours or preservatives
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 x Canadian Maple Syrup
    • 1 x Oats & Dark Chocolate
    • 2 x Oats & Honey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Whole Grain Rolled Oats (59%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Canadian Maple Syrup (2%), Honey, Salt, Molasses, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Lactose
    • Contains: Oats, Soya
    • May Contain: Peanuts, Tree Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 5 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g2 x Bar (42g)%* (42g)
    Energy 1916kJ805kJ10%
    -457kcal192kcal
    Fat 17.1g7.2g10%
    of which saturates 2.7g1.1g6%
    Carbohydrate 64.6g27.1g10%
    of which sugars 28.0g11.8g13%
    Fibre 6.2g2.6g-
    Protein 7.9g3.3g7%
    Salt 0.74g0.31g5%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 Kcal)---
    This pack contains 5 portions---

