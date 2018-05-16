Nature's Store Gluten Free Chocolate Spread

Product Description
- Gluten free hazelnut and cocoa spread.
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (11%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (9%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Almonds, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts, Milk and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat sources. Do not refrigerate.Best Before End: See lid.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Nature's Store,
- Sherriffs Foods Ltd.,
- Market Harborough,
- LE16 7DE.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2251kJ
|-
|539kcal
|Fat
|31.0g
|of which saturates
|11.0g
|Carbohydrate
|59.3g
|of which sugars
|58.0g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|Protein
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.01g
