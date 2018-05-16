By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nature's Store Gluten Free Chocolate Spread

Nature's Store Gluten Free Chocolate Spread
£ 2.25
£0.64/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten free hazelnut and cocoa spread.
  • Visit www.natures-store.co.uk to discover our full range of delicious products.
  • Good food... it's in our nature.
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (11%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (9%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Almonds, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts, Milk and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat sources. Do not refrigerate.Best Before End: See lid.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Nature's Store,
  • Sherriffs Foods Ltd.,
  • Market Harborough,
  • LE16 7DE.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy our Nature's Store products. If, for any reason, you are not happy with this product, please return it to us in the original packaging with all relevant details. This does not affect your statutory rights.
• Nature's Store,
• Sherriffs Foods Ltd.,
• Market Harborough,
• LE16 7DE.
  • Nature's Store,
  • Sherriffs Foods Ltd.,
  • Market Harborough,
  • LE16 7DE.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2251kJ
-539kcal
Fat31.0g
of which saturates11.0g
Carbohydrate59.3g
of which sugars58.0g
Fibre3.9g
Protein3.8g
Salt0.01g

