Rose Bouquet (Red & Orange)

Beautiful roses
I bought this for a friend who isn’t well every one loved them they were still quite tight so would last her a while
Worth buying for any occasion
Very good quality. Ordered them for my husbands grave. Looked very good against the back headstone. Would highly recommend. Have ordered a few times and always good.
Unreliable in quality
The first bunch I ordered in orange were fantastic and I would give them 5 stars. Even in the heat they lasted 7 days and were really beautiful.However the next week I ordered them again in orange but they came in red, they started to die within a day or 2 and I kept having to throw out individual flowers and the few left in the vase only lasted 5 days max.
Not lasting as long as they used to.
