Rose Bouquet (Pink)

image 1 of Rose Bouquet (Pink)

Vase not included

Product Description

  • Rose Bouquet Pink
  • Product colour and/or mix may vary from image

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pink Roses(Rose).

Storage

Care: Fill a vase with 1 litre of water and add flower food, where provided. Diagonally cut 2cm from each steam and remove leaves below water level. Keep the vase topped up with clean water.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Warnings

  • Warning: Toxic if eaten/skin and eye irritant..Warning: Harmful if eaten/skin allergen..Caution: Keep away from children and pets.Caution: Rose stems may have thorns present.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Safety information

3 Reviews

Amaizingggg

5 stars

Amaizingggg

Beautiful roses

5 stars

gorgeous roses and a big bunch as well. since they have arrived we keep saying those roses as gorgeous.

Fab pink roses

5 stars

With careful care these lasted more than a week! been so pleased with them.

