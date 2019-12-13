By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Biscuit Assortment 450G

5(10)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.89/100g

One biscuit
  • Energy347kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2171kJ / 519kcal

Product Description

  • An assortment of milk, plain and white chocolate coated biscuits.
  • Tesco Extremely Chocolatey Biscuits Special Assortment A carefully chosen selection smothered in milk, white and dark chocolate. Our bakers have been making biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation.
  • Special assortment
  • A carefully chosen selection smothered in milk, white and dark chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Milk Chocolate (35%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Plain Chocolate (18%), Sugar, Palm Oil, White Chocolate (6%), Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Rolled Oats, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Plain Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

White Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 25% minimum, Milk solids 14% minimum.
Plain Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 35% minimum.
White Chocolate contains: Milk solids 14% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 28 servings

Name and address

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (16g)
Energy2171kJ / 519kcal347kJ / 83kcal
Fat26.8g4.3g
Saturates15.4g2.5g
Carbohydrate62.7g10.0g
Sugars39.0g6.2g
Fibre2.2g0.4g
Protein5.7g0.9g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

10 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great value, delicious biscuits.

5 stars

Great value, delicious biscuits.

Love it, so tasty 😋 I can have enough eating them

5 stars

Love it, so tasty 😋 I can have enough eating them. Good quality. Recommend

Excellent selection of chocolate biscuits!

5 stars

Excellent selection of chocolate biscuits. Very nice chocolate too - I bought these at Christmas and a pack of a named brand and they were far superior! Well done Tesco ...... these are good!!!

Fantabulous

5 stars

These biscuits are really nice definitely won't be disappointed. Bought them for Christmas have eaten them all so buying more :D

Scrumptious chocolate biscuits.

5 stars

Lovely selection of thickly coated chocolate biscuits, fit for the chocaholics amongst us.

Great variety of luxurious chocolate biscuits

5 stars

I bought these biscuits a few weeks ago and was delighted with the variety of beautiful luxury biscuits!

Good selection and good value

5 stars

Nice thick chocolate

Lovely Taste

5 stars

Buy these regularly. Have done since discovering them last Christmas.

Excellent quality!

5 stars

Good variety of biscuits at a reasonable price.

Glory Biscuits

5 stars

These biscuits have been given the name glory biscuits by my family because of the glorious thick chocolate and lovely taste. They are very good value for money and I always keep a box in to avoid unhappy visitors!

