Tesco Chocolate Biscuit Assortment 450G

Great value, delicious biscuits.
Great value, delicious biscuits.
Love it, so tasty 😋 I can have enough eating them
Love it, so tasty 😋 I can have enough eating them. Good quality. Recommend
Excellent selection of chocolate biscuits!
Excellent selection of chocolate biscuits. Very nice chocolate too - I bought these at Christmas and a pack of a named brand and they were far superior! Well done Tesco ...... these are good!!!
Fantabulous
These biscuits are really nice definitely won't be disappointed. Bought them for Christmas have eaten them all so buying more :D
Scrumptious chocolate biscuits.
Lovely selection of thickly coated chocolate biscuits, fit for the chocaholics amongst us.
Great variety of luxurious chocolate biscuits
I bought these biscuits a few weeks ago and was delighted with the variety of beautiful luxury biscuits!
Good selection and good value
Nice thick chocolate
Lovely Taste
Buy these regularly. Have done since discovering them last Christmas.
Excellent quality!
Good variety of biscuits at a reasonable price.
Glory Biscuits
These biscuits have been given the name glory biscuits by my family because of the glorious thick chocolate and lovely taste. They are very good value for money and I always keep a box in to avoid unhappy visitors!