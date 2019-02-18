By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Toblerone White 360G

5(2)Write a review
Toblerone White 360G
£ 4.50
£1.25/100g
32,7 g
  • Energy734 kJ 176 kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2244kJ /

Product Description

  • Swiss white chocolate with honey and almond nougat (10%).
  • Creamy white chocolate with delectable honey and almond nougat
  • Unique triangles of delicious white chocolate to give as a gift or share with family and friends
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Honey (3.0%), Almonds (1.6%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Number of uses

32,7 g = 1 triangle. 11 portions

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858
  • www.toblerone.com

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g32,7g* % / 32,7g
Energy 2244kJ /734kJ /9%
-537kcal176kcal
Fat 29,0g9,6g14%
of which saturates 18,0g5,8g29%
Carbohydrate 62,0g20,0g8%
of which sugars 62,0g20,0g22%
Fibre 0,2g0,1g-
Protein 6,1g2,0g4%
Salt 0,23g0,07g1%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A Piece of Heaven

5 stars

I've always liked Toblerone and usually buy a large milk chocolate pack every Christmas. There was no stock when I ordered so I thought I'd try white. It was absolutely delicious and far nicer than I imagined. It's one of each from now on.

Yum Yum Yum

5 stars

This is Soooo Yummy! the best of the Toblerone varieties. If you haven't tried this, you're missing out! Gorgeous swiss white chocolate. I have purchased 20 of these recently (so far eaten 5). Seems they may only be available around Christmas, hence I stocked up!

