Toblerone White 360G

A Piece of Heaven
I've always liked Toblerone and usually buy a large milk chocolate pack every Christmas. There was no stock when I ordered so I thought I'd try white. It was absolutely delicious and far nicer than I imagined. It's one of each from now on.
Yum Yum Yum
This is Soooo Yummy! the best of the Toblerone varieties. If you haven't tried this, you're missing out! Gorgeous swiss white chocolate. I have purchased 20 of these recently (so far eaten 5). Seems they may only be available around Christmas, hence I stocked up!