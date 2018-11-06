By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Toblerone Fruit Nut 360G

£ 4.50
£1.25/100g
Per triangle (32.7 g)
  • Energy686 kJ 164 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2100 kJ/500 kcal

Product Description

  • Swiss milk chocolate with raisins and honey and almond nougat (10%).
  • Smooth Swiss milk chocolate with delectable honey and almond nougat and raisins
  • Unique triangles of delicious milk chocolate to give as a gift or share with family and friends
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Raisins (14.0%), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Honey (3.0%), Milk Fat, Almonds (1.6%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 28% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Number of uses

32.7 g = 1 triangle. 11 portions

Distributor address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858
  • www.toblerone.com

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer triangle (32.7 g)* % / Per triangle (32.7 g)
Energy 2100 kJ/500 kcal686 kJ/164 kcal8 %
Fat 25.0 g8.2 g12 %
of which saturates 15.0 g5.0 g25 %
Carbohydrate 61.5 g20.0 g8 %
of which sugars 60.5 g20.0 g22 %
Fibre 2.6 g0.9 g-
Protein 5.1 g1.7 g3 %
Salt 0.13 g0.04 g1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

a welcome treat

5 stars

a welcome treat

