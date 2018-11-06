Toblerone Fruit Nut 360G

a welcome treat
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2100 kJ/500 kcal
Sugar, Raisins (14.0%), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Honey (3.0%), Milk Fat, Almonds (1.6%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 28% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Made in Switzerland
32.7 g = 1 triangle. 11 portions
360g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per triangle (32.7 g)
|* % / Per triangle (32.7 g)
|Energy
|2100 kJ/500 kcal
|686 kJ/164 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|25.0 g
|8.2 g
|12 %
|of which saturates
|15.0 g
|5.0 g
|25 %
|Carbohydrate
|61.5 g
|20.0 g
|8 %
|of which sugars
|60.5 g
|20.0 g
|22 %
|Fibre
|2.6 g
|0.9 g
|-
|Protein
|5.1 g
|1.7 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.13 g
|0.04 g
|1 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
