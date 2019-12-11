By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Toblerone Milk 360G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Toblerone Milk 360G
£ 4.50
£1.25/100g
32.7 g
  • Energy694 kJ 166 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2122 kJ/508 kcal

Product Description

  • Swiss milk chocolate with honey and almond nougat (10%).
  • Cocoa non-EU.
  • Smooth Swiss milk chocolate with delectable honey and almond nougat
  • Unique triangles of delicious milk chocolate to give as a gift or share with family and friends
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Honey (3%), Milk Fat, Almonds (1.6%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Egg White, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 28% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Number of uses

32.7 g = 1 triangle. Contains 11 triangles

Distributor address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858
  • www.toblerone.com

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g32.7 g% * / 32.7 g
Energy 2122 kJ/508 kcal694 kJ/166 kcal 8 %
Fat 28 g9.1 g13 %
of which saturates 16 g5.3 g26 %
Carbohydrate 57 g19 g7 %
of which sugars 57 g19 g21 %
Fibre 2.3 g0.8 g-
Protein 5.5 g1.8 g4 %
Salt 0.12 g0.04 g1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

After Eight Mints Carton 300G

£ 3.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Celebrations Tub 650G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.62/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Ferrero Rocher 24 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 300G

£ 6.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Toblerone White 360G

£ 4.50
£1.25/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here