Terry's Dark Chocolate Orange Ball 157G

A great treat for all seasons
Became a party favorite! It should become available all year long!
AMAZING
FABULOUS!!!!!
lovely lovely
lovely lovely
They should be for life, not just for Christmas!
Why do we only get these at Christmas?! Always a favourite of mine even if they are smaller than they used to be.
I much prefer this than the milk chocolate version
I much prefer this than the milk chocolate version.
Bitter chocolate with little orange flavour
I've tried most Terry's orange flavours and 'never met one I didn't like' until now. I was surprised how harsh and bitter the dark chocolate was on this and very little, if any, orange flavour.