We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Terry's Dark Chocolate Orange Ball 157G

4.5(6)Write a review
Terry's Dark Chocolate Orange Ball 157G
£1.00
£0.64/100g

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate flavoured with real orange oil.
  • Deliciously unsquare since 1932
  • Green Dot
  • Made with real orange oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 157G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Solids 43 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

5 x 4 segments per ball

Name and address

  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
  • 35 Ballards lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain

Return to

  • Consumer careline
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone.
  • www.terryschocolate.com
  • Please keep the packaging for any contact.
  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
  • 35 Ballards lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain

Net Contents

157g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g Per 4 segments (31.4 g)%* / Per 4 segments (31.4 g)
Energy 2146 kJ674 kJ
-514 kcal162 kcal8 %
Fat 30 g9.3 g13 %
of which saturates 19 g5.9 g30 %
Carbohydrate 53 g17 g7 %
of which sugars 51 g16 g18 %
Fibre 6.9 g2.2 g-
Protein 4.8 g1.5 g3 %
Salt < 0.01 g< 0.01 g< 1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
5 x 4 segments per ball---
View all Chocolate Boxes & Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A great treat for all seasons

5 stars

Became a party favorite! It should become available all year long!

AMAZING

5 stars

FABULOUS!!!!!

lovely lovely

5 stars

lovely lovely

They should be for life, not just for Christmas!

5 stars

Why do we only get these at Christmas?! Always a favourite of mine even if they are smaller than they used to be.

I much prefer this than the milk chocolate version

5 stars

I much prefer this than the milk chocolate version.

Bitter chocolate with little orange flavour

2 stars

I've tried most Terry's orange flavours and 'never met one I didn't like' until now. I was surprised how harsh and bitter the dark chocolate was on this and very little, if any, orange flavour.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here