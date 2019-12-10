By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Spitfire Gold 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Spitfire Gold 500Ml
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Official licensed partner of the RAF
  • Brewed by Britain's oldest brewer, Spitfire Golden Ale is a well-balanced ale. Its sweet malt base is complemented by subtle bitterness and tropical aromas imparted by some of the world's favourite hops, including Challenger, Centennial and Saaz.
  • Pure golden ale
  • Golden ale with substance and character
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Oats, Glucose Syrup, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats

Tasting Notes

  • Brewed by Britain's oldest brewer, Spitfire Golden Ale is a well-balanced ale. Its sweet malt base is complemented by subtle bitterness and tropical aromas imparted by some of the world's favourite hops, including Challenger, Centennial and Saaz

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

4.3% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Neck of Bottle

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled by:
  • Shepherd Neame Ltd,
  • Faversham,
  • Kent,
  • ME13 7AX,
  • England.

Return to

  • Shepherd Neame Ltd,
  • Faversham,
  • Kent,
  • ME13 7AX,
  • England.
  • www.spitfireale.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mL
Energy 158kJ/38 kCal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Sharps Doom Bar 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Hobgoblin Gold 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Badger Golden Champion 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Bishops Finger Strong Ale 500Ml

£ 1.25
£2.50/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here