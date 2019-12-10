Spitfire Gold 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Beer
- Official licensed partner of the RAF
- Brewed by Britain's oldest brewer, Spitfire Golden Ale is a well-balanced ale. Its sweet malt base is complemented by subtle bitterness and tropical aromas imparted by some of the world's favourite hops, including Challenger, Centennial and Saaz.
- Pure golden ale
- Golden ale with substance and character
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Oats, Glucose Syrup, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats
Tasting Notes
- Brewed by Britain's oldest brewer, Spitfire Golden Ale is a well-balanced ale. Its sweet malt base is complemented by subtle bitterness and tropical aromas imparted by some of the world's favourite hops, including Challenger, Centennial and Saaz
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
4.3% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Neck of Bottle
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed & bottled by:
- Shepherd Neame Ltd,
- Faversham,
- Kent,
- ME13 7AX,
- England.
Return to
- Shepherd Neame Ltd,
- Faversham,
- Kent,
- ME13 7AX,
- England.
- www.spitfireale.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100mL
|Energy
|158kJ/38 kCal
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019