By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pamapol Turkey Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Pamapol Turkey Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 500G
£ 1.59
£0.32/100g

Product Description

  • Turkey meatballs in tomato sauce with vegetables and milk protein.
  • Sterilised product
  • With added carrots
  • Polish vegetables
  • 20 years of experience
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Turkey Meat 13%, Tomato Purée 10%, Onion 5%, Tomato Paste 4.2%, Carrots 3%, Sugar, Breadcrumbs (contains Gluten), Wheat Flour, Red Pepper 1.7%, Soy Protein, Modified Starch, Cream, Salt, Dried Vegetables, Rice Meal, Spices, Roasted Onion, Flavourings, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

  • The manufacturer uses also the following: Celery, Eggs, Mustard Seeds

Storage

Store at room temperature. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.Best before: date and batch number on the lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Consumption method: content of the package put into the pot, heat it, stirring occasionally.
  • Serve hot with bread, potatoes or other additives.

Name and address

  • Pamapol S.A.,
  • Wieluńska 2,
  • 97-438 Rusiec.

Return to

  • www.pamapol.pl

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 G
Energy 255 kJ / 60 kcal
Fat 1,1 g
Including Saturated Fatty Acids 0,5 g
Carbohydrate 8,4 g
Of which Sugars 3,3 g
Protein 3,8 g
Salt 1,6 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Pamapol Bigos Domowy 500G

£ 1.59
£3.18/kg

Offer

Prymat Breadcrumbs 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Rosedene Farms Blueberries 125G

£ 1.09
£8.72/kg

Tesco 12 Pork & Beef Meatballs 360G

£ 2.25
£6.25/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here