Schwartz Curry Sauce 30G

A mild curry sauce mix with turmeric, cumin and coriander seed, ideal for serving with chips

Ready in 5-10 Mins Full of Flavour No Artificial Colours No Added Preservatives or MSG No Hydrogenated Fat Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 30G

Ingredients

Modified Starch, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Spices (Onion Powder, Turmeric (3%), Cumin (2%), Garlic Powder, Ground Coriander Seed (2%), Ground Ginger, Cayenne Pepper), Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Salt, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

30g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add: - 300ml cold water 2 Easy Steps... 1 Stir the sauce mix with water in a small saucepan. 2 Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for a couple of mins, until sauce is smooth and thickened. Microwave (800W)... Microwave ovens vary. The following is a guide only. Empty the sauce mix into a large microwaveable bowl or jug. Stir in water and heat on full power for 4 mins, stirring every minute until smooth and thickened. Stir well and ensure sauce is piping hot before serving. Try Something Different: Delicious with chunky homemade chips. Try pouring the cooked sauce over pan-fried chicken, peppers and onion for a quick and easy curry. Great with rice or naan.

Additives