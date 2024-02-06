We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Curry Sauce 30G

Vegetarian

A mild curry sauce mix with turmeric, cumin and coriander seed, ideal for serving with chipsFind more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen suppliers of herbs, spices, seasonings & sauce mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
Ready in 5-10 MinsFull of FlavourNo Artificial ColoursNo Added Preservatives or MSGNo Hydrogenated FatSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 30G

Ingredients

Modified Starch, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Spices (Onion Powder, Turmeric (3%), Cumin (2%), Garlic Powder, Ground Coriander Seed (2%), Ground Ginger, Cayenne Pepper), Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Salt, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

30g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add:- 300ml cold water2 Easy Steps...1 Stir the sauce mix with water in a small saucepan.2 Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for a couple of mins, until sauce is smooth and thickened.Microwave (800W)... Microwave ovens vary. The following is a guide only. Empty the sauce mix into a large microwaveable bowl or jug. Stir in water and heat on full power for 4 mins, stirring every minute until smooth and thickened. Stir well and ensure sauce is piping hot before serving.Try Something Different: Delicious with chunky homemade chips. Try pouring the cooked sauce over pan-fried chicken, peppers and onion for a quick and easy curry. Great with rice or naan.

Additives

Free From Added MSGFree From Artificial Colours

