Kallo Marmite Rice Cakes 25G

Kallo Marmite Rice Cakes 25G
£ 0.70
£2.80/100g
Each 25g serving contains
  • Energy385kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.4g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1539kJ/363kcal

Product Description

  • Mini Rice Cakes with Marmite Yeast Extract
  • Certified Carbon Neutral company
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Delicious Rice Cakes Coated with Lovely Marmite
  • Can you last a whole day without Marmite Yeast Extract?
  • Don't even try!
  • Rich in B vitamins
  • Less than 3% fat
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • 100% vegetarian
  • Pack size: 25g
Information

Ingredients

Rice, Marmite® Yeast Extract (14%), (Yeast Extract [containing Barley, Wheat, Oat, Rye], Salt, Vegetable Extract (Carrot), Niacin, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Milk, Soya and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a dry, cool place.

Produce of

Made in Netherlands with ingredients from various countries

Number of uses

Contains one serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd.,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Kallo Foods Ltd.,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • 0345 602 1519
  • consumerservices@kallofoods.com
  • www.kallofoods.com

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 25g serving
Energy 1539kJ/363kcal385kJ/91kcal
Fat 2.7g0.7g
of which Saturates 0.5g0.1g
Carbohydrate 70.4g17.6g
of which Sugars 0.6g0.2g
Protein 12.6g3.2g
Salt 1.5g0.4g
Thiamin0.93mg0.23mg
-(85% NRV)(21% NRV)(81% NRV)(20% NRV)
Riboflavin1.13mg0.28mg
Niacin 25.7mg6.4mg
Folic Acid 400µg100.0µg
Contains one serving--
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

