Kallo Marmite Rice Cakes 25G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1539kJ/363kcal
Product Description
- Mini Rice Cakes with Marmite Yeast Extract
- Certified Carbon Neutral company
- CarbonNeutral.com
- Delicious Rice Cakes Coated with Lovely Marmite
- Can you last a whole day without Marmite Yeast Extract?
- Don't even try!
- Rich in B vitamins
- Less than 3% fat
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- 100% vegetarian
- Pack size: 25g
Information
Ingredients
Rice, Marmite® Yeast Extract (14%), (Yeast Extract [containing Barley, Wheat, Oat, Rye], Salt, Vegetable Extract (Carrot), Niacin, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Milk, Soya and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a dry, cool place.
Produce of
Made in Netherlands with ingredients from various countries
Number of uses
Contains one serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Kallo Foods Ltd.,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
Return to
Net Contents
25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 25g serving
|Energy
|1539kJ/363kcal
|385kJ/91kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|0.7g
|of which Saturates
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|70.4g
|17.6g
|of which Sugars
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|12.6g
|3.2g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Thiamin
|0.93mg
|0.23mg
|-
|(85% NRV)
|(21% NRV)
|(81% NRV)
|(20% NRV)
|Riboflavin
|1.13mg
|0.28mg
|Niacin
|25.7mg
|6.4mg
|Folic Acid
|400µg
|100.0µg
