Philadelphia 4X35g Full Fat Mini 10Ca

Each 35 g serving contains
- Energy
- 326kJ
-
- 79kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.2g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.8g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.5g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.26g
- 4%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 932 kJ / 225 kcal
Product Description
- Full fat soft cheese.
- Made with milk and real cream, Philadelphia Original's distinct fresh and creamy taste makes it a delicious soft cheese for everyone to enjoy in a convenient 35g mini tub, to keep your Philadelphia fresh.
- Philadelphia works well with both sweet and savoury dishes, and is available in a range of flavours to match your tastes.
- Also available in 180g and 340g family pack.
- Fresh & creamy taste
- Made with pasteurised milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Full Fat Soft Cheese
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best Before: see base
Number of uses
1 portion = 35 g. Contains 4 portions
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- ROI Careline: 1800 600 858
Net Contents
4 x 35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per Portion (35 g):
|Energy
|932 kJ / 225 kcal
|326 kJ / 79 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|7.2 g
|of which Saturates
|14 g
|4.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3 g
|1.5 g
|of which Sugars
|4.3 g
|1.5 g
|Fibre
|0.2 g
|<0.1 g
|Protein
|5.4 g
|1.9 g
|Salt
|0.75 g
|0.26 g
