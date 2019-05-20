By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tassimo Costa Vanilla Latte 8 Coffee Pods

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tassimo Costa Vanilla Latte 8 Coffee Pods
£ 5.00
£1.85/100g
310ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 118kJ/

Product Description

  • 8 T Discs Roast and Ground Coffee and 8 T Discs Concentrated Ultra Filtered Cream Preparation with Sugar and Vanilla Flavour, for Coffee Based Drink.
  • Discover more at tassimo.com
  • Vanilla‡
  • ‡Vanilla flavour. Serving suggestion: no vanilla bean included.
  • Enjoy your favourite Costa drinks from the comfort of your home
  • More to discover!
  • Caramel Latte
  • Latte
  • Cappuccino
  • Americano
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 271g

Information

Ingredients

Cream (from Milk) (30%), Sugar (28%), Roast and Ground Coffee (22%), Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Salt, Thickener (E414), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (E331)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • UK 0800 032 88 33
  • IE 1800 454 501
  • tassimo.com

Net Contents

271.2g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml**310 ml**310 ml/%*
Energy 118kJ/329kJ/
-28kcal79kcal4%
Fat 1.3 g3.9 g6%
of which saturates 0.9 g2.7 g14%
Carbohydrate 3.6 g10 g4%
of which sugars 3.6 g10 g11%
Fibre 0.1 g0.3 g-
Protein 0.2 g0.7 g1%
Salt 0.14 g0.39 g7%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**ready to consume---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Could guzzle these down no problem mmmmmmm

5 stars

Could guzzle these down no problem mmmmmmm

