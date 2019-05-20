Tassimo Costa Vanilla Latte 8 Coffee Pods

Could guzzle these down no problem mmmmmmm
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 118kJ/
Cream (from Milk) (30%), Sugar (28%), Roast and Ground Coffee (22%), Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Salt, Thickener (E414), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (E331)
Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.
271.2g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 ml**
|310 ml**
|310 ml/%*
|Energy
|118kJ/
|329kJ/
|-
|28kcal
|79kcal
|4%
|Fat
|1.3 g
|3.9 g
|6%
|of which saturates
|0.9 g
|2.7 g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|3.6 g
|10 g
|4%
|of which sugars
|3.6 g
|10 g
|11%
|Fibre
|0.1 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|0.2 g
|0.7 g
|1%
|Salt
|0.14 g
|0.39 g
|7%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**ready to consume
|-
|-
|-
