Tesco Original Beef Jerky 40G

Tesco Original Beef Jerky 40G
£ 1.50
£3.75/100g
Each pack
  • Energy481kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars10.7g
    12%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1203kJ / 284kcal

Product Description

  • Cuts of silverside beef, marinated in pepper and spices and smoked.
  • Original Carefully marinated in herbs & spices, wood smoked and slow cooked We make our jerky in the breezy Scottish Highlands, using only the highest quality silverside beef from trusted farms. We inspect every single cut and trim it by hand, then marinate in a blend of herbs, spices and sweet, sticky sauces for at least 12 hours. Each piece is carefully smoked over beechwood for a deep, rich taste. British and Irish beef silverside
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Reconstituted Tomato Purée, Demerara Sugar, Flavouring, Salt, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Paprika, Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish Beef

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard.Caution: Suitable for those with strong teeth.
Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (40g)
Energy1203kJ / 284kcal481kJ / 114kcal
Fat3.4g1.4g
Saturates1.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate29.6g11.8g
Sugars26.8g10.7g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein33.5g13.4g
Salt3.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

