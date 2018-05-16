Tesco Original Beef Jerky 40G

- Energy481kJ 114kcal6%
Product Description
- Cuts of silverside beef, marinated in pepper and spices and smoked.
- Original Carefully marinated in herbs & spices, wood smoked and slow cooked We make our jerky in the breezy Scottish Highlands, using only the highest quality silverside beef from trusted farms. We inspect every single cut and trim it by hand, then marinate in a blend of herbs, spices and sweet, sticky sauces for at least 12 hours. Each piece is carefully smoked over beechwood for a deep, rich taste. British and Irish beef silverside
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef, Reconstituted Tomato Purée, Demerara Sugar, Flavouring, Salt, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Paprika, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Once opened, consume within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish Beef
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard.Caution: Suitable for those with strong teeth.
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (40g)
|Energy
|1203kJ / 284kcal
|481kJ / 114kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|29.6g
|11.8g
|Sugars
|26.8g
|10.7g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|33.5g
|13.4g
|Salt
|3.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard.Caution: Suitable for those with strong teeth. Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard.Caution: Suitable for those with strong teeth.
