Graze Bbq Crunch 104G

I absolutely adore these, they are very hard to resist , They are so morish, they have a bit of spice. Very difficult not to eat them all !
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1902 kJ
Smoky Barbecue Flavoured Peas (37%): Green Peas, Corn Starch, Waxy Corn Starch, Sugar, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Barbecue Flavouring (3%) (Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Sweet Chilli Powder, Natural Flavouring, Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract), Salt, Corn Chips (32%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Corn (31%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Seasoning (2%) (Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika Powder, Pepper Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Tomato, Salt), Salt, Paprika Oil
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, please enjoy within one week.
This pack contains approx. 4 portions
104g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 26g
|Energy
|1902 kJ
|495 kJ
|-
|455 kcal
|118 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|4.5 g
|of which saturates
|2.0 g
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|16 g
|of which sugars
|5.9 g
|1.5 g
|Fibre
|7.7 g
|2.0 g
|Protein
|10 g
|2.6 g
|Salt
|0.68 g
|0.18 g
|-
|-
May contain hard corn.
