Graze Bbq Crunch 104G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.99
£2.88/100g
per 26g:
  • Energy118 kcal 495 kJ
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1902 kJ

Product Description

  • Smoky barbecue flavoured peas, crunchy corn chips & chilli corn
  • All the craving-inducing flavour of crisps, and all the crunchy goodness of corn and peas. This smoky favourite is 118 kcals per portion and it's packed with fibre - winning!
  • Get ready for your very own barbecue in a graze box. Our smoky barbecue crunch reimagines what crisps can be with a smoky blend of barbecue-spiced peas, crunchy corn chips and chilli corn.
  • What if better snacking started here? It's the question that inspires our never ending hunt for seriously tasty, exciting snacks that make you feel good inside and out.
  • 118 kcal per portion
  • Packed with veg
  • High in fibre per portion
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 104g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Smoky Barbecue Flavoured Peas (37%): Green Peas, Corn Starch, Waxy Corn Starch, Sugar, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Barbecue Flavouring (3%) (Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Sweet Chilli Powder, Natural Flavouring, Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract), Salt, Corn Chips (32%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Corn (31%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Seasoning (2%) (Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika Powder, Pepper Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Tomato, Salt), Salt, Paprika Oil

Allergy Information

  • All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Soya, Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, please enjoy within one week.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain hard corn.

Name and address

  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • Palm Court,
  • 4 Heron Square,
  • Richmond,
  • London,

Return to

  • Say hello
  • Visit us at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at
Net Contents

104g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion 26g
Energy 1902 kJ495 kJ
-455 kcal118 kcal
Fat17 g4.5 g
of which saturates2.0 g0.5 g
Carbohydrate60 g16 g
of which sugars5.9 g1.5 g
Fibre7.7 g2.0 g
Protein10 g2.6 g
Salt0.68 g0.18 g
This pack contains approx. 4 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain hard corn.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My Favourite

5 stars

I absolutely adore these, they are very hard to resist , They are so morish, they have a bit of spice. Very difficult not to eat them all !

