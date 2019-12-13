By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Graze Dark Chocolate Cherry Tart 40G

Graze Dark Chocolate Cherry Tart 40G
£ 1.19
£2.98/100g

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate cherry tart
  • Even if you're great at making healthy choices, sometimes only chocolate will do. Our version of dark chocolate cherry tart combines the best ingredients nature has to offer to give you fibre and manganese which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • At graze we love putting our spin on classic recipes, to create snacks with benefits like energy-releasing manganese. It's dessert, but not as you know it.
  • At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere.
  • Belgian chocolate
  • With Belgian dark chocolate, cherries, pecans & Chilean flame raisins
  • Perfectly portioned
  • Source of manganese
  • High in fibre
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 40g
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Belgian Dark Chocolate Buttons (33%): Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring (minimum Cocoa Solids 56%), Chilean Flame Raisins: Jumbo Raisins, Sunflower Oil**, Dried Cherries (19%): Cherries, Apple Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil**, Pecan Nuts, **We only use a touch of Sunflower Oil to stop the Fruit sticking together

Allergy Information

  • We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame

Storage

Best Before: see pack lid

Produce of

Packed by Graze, here in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain fruit stones

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.

Return to

  • Get in touch at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at
Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion 40g
Energy 1930 kJ771 kJ
-460 kcal184 kcal
Fat 25 g10 g
of which saturates 8.5 g3.4 g
Carbohydrate 53 g21 g
of which sugars 48 g19 g
Fibre 6.3 g2.5 g
Protein 4.4 g1.8 g
Salt*0.05 g0.02 g
Additional nutrients(% NRV)(% NRV)
Manganese 0.94mg (47%)0.38mg (19%)
*No added salt - purely from naturally occurring Sodium--

Safety information

View more safety information

