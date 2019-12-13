Graze Dark Chocolate Cherry Tart 40G

Product Description
- Dark chocolate cherry tart
- Even if you're great at making healthy choices, sometimes only chocolate will do. Our version of dark chocolate cherry tart combines the best ingredients nature has to offer to give you fibre and manganese which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- At graze we love putting our spin on classic recipes, to create snacks with benefits like energy-releasing manganese. It's dessert, but not as you know it.
- At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere.
- Belgian chocolate
- With Belgian dark chocolate, cherries, pecans & Chilean flame raisins
- Perfectly portioned
- Source of manganese
- High in fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Vegan
- Pack size: 40g
- No added salt
Information
Ingredients
Belgian Dark Chocolate Buttons (33%): Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring (minimum Cocoa Solids 56%), Chilean Flame Raisins: Jumbo Raisins, Sunflower Oil**, Dried Cherries (19%): Cherries, Apple Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil**, Pecan Nuts, **We only use a touch of Sunflower Oil to stop the Fruit sticking together
Allergy Information
- We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame
Storage
Best Before: see pack lid
Produce of
Packed by Graze, here in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- May contain fruit stones
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.
Return to
- Get in touch at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at
- Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.
Net Contents
40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 40g
|Energy
|1930 kJ
|771 kJ
|-
|460 kcal
|184 kcal
|Fat
|25 g
|10 g
|of which saturates
|8.5 g
|3.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|53 g
|21 g
|of which sugars
|48 g
|19 g
|Fibre
|6.3 g
|2.5 g
|Protein
|4.4 g
|1.8 g
|Salt*
|0.05 g
|0.02 g
|Additional nutrients
|(% NRV)
|(% NRV)
|Manganese
|0.94mg (47%)
|0.38mg (19%)
|*No added salt - purely from naturally occurring Sodium
|-
|-
Safety information
May contain fruit stones
