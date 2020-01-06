Graze Spicy Thai Sriracha 26G
Product Description
- Sriracha flavoured peas, sriracha flavoured half popped corn kernels & salted corn
- This combination of kern pops, corn and green peas, coated with the complex flavours of sriracha, is a brand new way of satisfying that crisp craving. Get all the moreish taste and crunch, with an added bonus of a source of fibre at 115 kcals per portion.
- Our taste experts wanted to reimagine what crisps could be: meet the intensely satisfying savoury crunch of our spicy sriracha snack. Our experts coated green peas and kern pops in a timeless Thai classic; sriracha hot sauce. This beloved flavour is something we were desperate to get into one of our snacks, so we got imaginative in the kitchen with this fiery sauce and our favourite wholesome ingredients to find the perfect combination.
- What if better snacking started here? It's the question that inspires our never ending hunt for seriously tasty, exciting snacks that make you feel good inside and out.
- 115kcal
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 26G
- High in fibre
Ingredients
Salted Corn (43%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Sriracha Flavoured Peas (36%): Green Peas, Corn Starch, Sugar, Waxy Corn Starch, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Sriracha Flavouring (6%) (Sugar, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Chilli Powder, Natural Flavouring, Spices, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Colour: Bell Pepper Extract), Maltodextrin, Colour: Paprika Extract, Garlic Oil, Chilli Oil, Sriracha Flavoured Half Popped Corn Kernels (21%): Corn, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Sriracha Flavouring (5.5%) (Spices, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Salt, Tomato Powder, Paprika, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Torula Yeast, White Distilled Vinegar, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract, Anti-Caking Agents: Soybean Oil and Silicon Dioxide), Salt
Allergy Information
- All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame Seeds
Storage
Best before: see pack lid
Warnings
- May contain hard pieces of corn & peas.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 26g
|Energy
|1859 kJ
|483 kJ
|-
|444 kcal
|115 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|4.4 g
|of which saturates
|2.0 g
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|16 g
|of which sugars
|6.2 g
|1.6 g
|Fibre
|8.6 g
|2.2 g
|Protein
|9.1 g
|2.4 g
|Salt
|1.5 g
|0.38 g
Safety information
May contain hard pieces of corn & peas.
