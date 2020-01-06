By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Graze Spicy Thai Sriracha 26G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Graze Spicy Thai Sriracha 26G
£ 1.00
£3.85/100g

Offer

Per portion (26g):
  • Energy115 kcal 483 kJ
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1859 kJ

Product Description

  • Sriracha flavoured peas, sriracha flavoured half popped corn kernels & salted corn
  • This combination of kern pops, corn and green peas, coated with the complex flavours of sriracha, is a brand new way of satisfying that crisp craving. Get all the moreish taste and crunch, with an added bonus of a source of fibre at 115 kcals per portion.
  • Our taste experts wanted to reimagine what crisps could be: meet the intensely satisfying savoury crunch of our spicy sriracha snack. Our experts coated green peas and kern pops in a timeless Thai classic; sriracha hot sauce. This beloved flavour is something we were desperate to get into one of our snacks, so we got imaginative in the kitchen with this fiery sauce and our favourite wholesome ingredients to find the perfect combination.
  • What if better snacking started here? It's the question that inspires our never ending hunt for seriously tasty, exciting snacks that make you feel good inside and out.
  • 115kcal
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 26G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Salted Corn (43%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Sriracha Flavoured Peas (36%): Green Peas, Corn Starch, Sugar, Waxy Corn Starch, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Sriracha Flavouring (6%) (Sugar, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Chilli Powder, Natural Flavouring, Spices, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Colour: Bell Pepper Extract), Maltodextrin, Colour: Paprika Extract, Garlic Oil, Chilli Oil, Sriracha Flavoured Half Popped Corn Kernels (21%): Corn, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Sriracha Flavouring (5.5%) (Spices, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Salt, Tomato Powder, Paprika, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Torula Yeast, White Distilled Vinegar, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract, Anti-Caking Agents: Soybean Oil and Silicon Dioxide), Salt

Allergy Information

  • All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame Seeds

Storage

Best before: see pack lid

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • May contain hard pieces of corn & peas.

Name and address

  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • Palm Court,
  • 4 Heron Square,
  • Richmond,
  • London,

Return to

  • Visit us at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at
  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • Palm Court,
  • 4 Heron Square,
  • Richmond,
  • London,
  • TW9 1EW,
  • UK.

Net Contents

26g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion 26g
Energy 1859 kJ483 kJ
-444 kcal115 kcal
Fat 17 g4.4 g
of which saturates 2.0 g0.5 g
Carbohydrate 60 g16 g
of which sugars 6.2 g1.6 g
Fibre 8.6 g2.2 g
Protein 9.1 g2.4 g
Salt 1.5 g0.38 g

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain hard pieces of corn & peas.

