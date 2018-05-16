By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Graze Veggie Protein Power 128G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Graze Veggie Protein Power 128G
£ 2.99
£2.34/100g

Product Description

  • Sea salt & black pepper cashews, roasted edamame beans & spicy chickpeas
  • Power to the plants! We've teamed up chickpeas, edamame beans and cashews to make the ultimate supergroup. This sharing bag is jam packed with natural plant protein, a whopping 8.5g per portion!
  • Our imaginations might run wild, but our snacks are always rooted in wholesome goodness, with nutritional benefits like plant protein for healthy muscles and bones.
  • At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere.
  • Fuel your busy days
  • 8g plant protein per portion
  • High in fibre
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 128g
  • High in protein which contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Edamame Beans (35%): Edamame Beans (Soya), Salt, Spicy Chickpeas (34%): Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Powder, Salt, Rice Flour, Sea Salt & Black Pepper Cashews (31%): Cashew Nuts, Black Pepper Seasoning (Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Lemon Juice Powder, Natural Flavouring), Tapioca Starch

Allergy Information

  • We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Celery, Mustard & Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, please enjoy within one week.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain hard chickpeas

Name and address

  • Graze,
  • Palm Court,
  • 4 Heron Square,
  • Richmond,
  • London,
  • TW9 1EW,

Return to

  • Visit us at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at Freepost, the giant graze box
Net Contents

128g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion 32g
Energy 1910 kJ610 kJ
-458 kcal146 kcal
Fat 23 g7.5 g
of which saturates 4.3 g1.4 g
Carbohydrate 27 g8.5 g
of which sugars 5.1 g1.6 g
Fibre 17 g5.5 g
Protein 27 g8.5 g
Salt 1.0 g0.43 g
This pack contains approx. 4 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain hard chickpeas

