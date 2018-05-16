Graze Veggie Protein Power 128G

Product Description
- Sea salt & black pepper cashews, roasted edamame beans & spicy chickpeas
- Power to the plants! We've teamed up chickpeas, edamame beans and cashews to make the ultimate supergroup. This sharing bag is jam packed with natural plant protein, a whopping 8.5g per portion!
- Our imaginations might run wild, but our snacks are always rooted in wholesome goodness, with nutritional benefits like plant protein for healthy muscles and bones.
- At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere.
- Fuel your busy days
- 8g plant protein per portion
- High in fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Vegan
- Pack size: 128g
- High in protein which contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Edamame Beans (35%): Edamame Beans (Soya), Salt, Spicy Chickpeas (34%): Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Powder, Salt, Rice Flour, Sea Salt & Black Pepper Cashews (31%): Cashew Nuts, Black Pepper Seasoning (Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Lemon Juice Powder, Natural Flavouring), Tapioca Starch
Allergy Information
- We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Celery, Mustard & Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, please enjoy within one week.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- May contain hard chickpeas
Name and address
- Graze,
- Palm Court,
- 4 Heron Square,
- Richmond,
- London,
- TW9 1EW,
Return to
- Visit us at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at Freepost, the giant graze box
- Graze,
- Palm Court,
- 4 Heron Square,
- Richmond,
- London,
- TW9 1EW,
- UK.
Net Contents
128g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 32g
|Energy
|1910 kJ
|610 kJ
|-
|458 kcal
|146 kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|7.5 g
|of which saturates
|4.3 g
|1.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|27 g
|8.5 g
|of which sugars
|5.1 g
|1.6 g
|Fibre
|17 g
|5.5 g
|Protein
|27 g
|8.5 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|0.43 g
|This pack contains approx. 4 portions
|-
|-
Safety information
May contain hard chickpeas
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019