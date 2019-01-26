By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons 2 Pack Giant Crumpets

1(1)Write a review
Warburtons 2 Pack Giant Crumpets
£ 0.50
£0.25/each
Each crumpet contains
  • Energy750kJ 179kcal
    9%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt1.55g
    26%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 714kJ

Product Description

  • 2 Giant Crumpets
  • Follow us on:
  • Facebook and Twitter
  • For our latest news and competitions
  • “The only way to make them better, is to make them bigger!”
  • The UK's Number 1 Crumpet brand.*
  • *Total Coverage, Value Sales, 52 w/e 26.01.19, The Nielsen Company
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Deliciously fluffy
  • Toaster friendly
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher - KLBD

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Raising Agents: E450, E500, Salt, Sugar, Preservative: Calcium Propionate

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds, Soya and Egg

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated.Under warm condition storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase. Once opened use within 2 days. For 'Best Before' date see film.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • Simply toast or place under a preheated medium/hot grill for 3-4 minutes, turning once.
  • Serve hot with butter or why not try as a light meal with your favourite topping!

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.30pm (Answerphone at all other times).
  • We welcome comments from our customers.
  • Please feel free to call us.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • warburtons.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x Crumpets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average crumpet (105g)Ref Intake (Adult)
Energy 714kJ750kJ8400kJ
-170kcal179kcal2000kcal
Fat 0.8g0.8g70g
of which saturates 0.2g0.2g20g
Carbohydrate 34.3g36.0g260g
of which sugars 1.6g1.7g90g
Fibre 1.9g2.0g
Protein 5.6g5.9g50g
Salt 1.48g1.55g6g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Even on "special offer" it's a rip off

1 stars

A single Warburton crumpet weighs in at 105g and you get 2 in a pack. Tesco own label crumpets weigh 55g each and you get 8 in a pack, I'll leave you to compare the prices and do the maths... ;)

