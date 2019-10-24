By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Biltong Original 40G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Biltong Original 40G
£ 1.50
£3.75/100g
Each pack (40g)
  • Energy498kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1245kJ / 295kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated and air-dried beef slices.
  • Original Carefully marinated in herbs & spices, air dried and finely sliced. To make our succulent biltong, we stay true to an authentic South African recipe. We use only the highest quality silverside beef from trusted farms, inspecting every single cut. We marinate the meat for 24 hours in a special blend of herbs and spices, then hang it by hand to dry for a minimum of 5 days. Finally, we hand select the best biltong and finely slice it for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Spirit Vinegar, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Coriander, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Rice Flour, Paprika Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Prepared from 200g of Beef per 100g of Biltong.

Allergy Information

  • Contains soya.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

40g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1245kJ / 295kcal498kJ / 118kcal
Fat8.6g3.4g
Saturates3.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate2.1g0.8g
Sugars2.1g0.8g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein52.4g21.0g
Salt4.0g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Soap jerky

1 stars

It tasted like soap. Absolutely disgusting

This was actually better than all the other makes.

5 stars

This was actually better than all the other makes..not sure why no longer available

Not bad for shop bought. Just enough as a snack to

4 stars

Not bad for shop bought. Just enough as a snack to satisfy those cravings of home (South Africa). One of the better shop bought biltong I have tasted - not greasy

Does the job

4 stars

I have bought this regularly with my online shop. Not perfect but good enough to get you by when you really fancy some biltong or a taste of home - South Africa. Packet is just big enough for a snack and for shop bought, it is not bad.

tasty snack

5 stars

I buy this product every week!excellent for a quick snack!delicious and tasty.

