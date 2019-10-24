Tesco Biltong Original 40G

Soap jerky
It tasted like soap. Absolutely disgusting
This was actually better than all the other makes.
This was actually better than all the other makes..not sure why no longer available
Not bad for shop bought. Just enough as a snack to
Not bad for shop bought. Just enough as a snack to satisfy those cravings of home (South Africa). One of the better shop bought biltong I have tasted - not greasy
Does the job
I have bought this regularly with my online shop. Not perfect but good enough to get you by when you really fancy some biltong or a taste of home - South Africa. Packet is just big enough for a snack and for shop bought, it is not bad.
tasty snack
I buy this product every week!excellent for a quick snack!delicious and tasty.