Well & Truly Crunchy Cheese Sticks 100G

3.5(6)Write a review
Well & Truly Crunchy Cheese Sticks 100G
£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Corn snacks with cheese flavour made from all natural ingredients
  • #haveitall
  • Pack your feed with positivity:
  • Instagram _wellandtruly
  • Facebook livewellandtruly
  • Twitter @_wellandtruly
  • 40% less fat*
  • *Than average cheese crisps
  • We set out to unjunk classic snacks that are still big on flavour and colossal on crunch. Snack satisfaction well and truly sorted.
  • Great to share!
  • All natural ingredients
  • Big on flavour colossal on crunch
  • Less fat
  • Gluten free
  • GM free
  • No added sugar
  • Veggie Friendly
  • Pack size: 100g
  • No added sugar
  • Less fat

Information

Ingredients

Corn Flour, Corn Oil, Linseed Oil, Natural Cheese Powder (8%) (Milk), Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya & Mustard, Produced in a dedicated Gluten free facility

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

Serves Approx 4

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Well&Truly Ltd,
  • 60 Windsor Ave,
  • SW19 2RR,
  • London,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Say Hi!
  • hello@wellandtruly.co.uk
  • www.wellandtruly.co.uk
  • Well&Truly Ltd,
  • 60 Windsor Ave,
  • SW19 2RR,
  • London,
  • UK.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1905kJ572kJ
-403kcal121kcal
Fat15.2g4.6g
(of which saturates)2.3g0.7g
(of which monounsaturates)8.8g2.6g
(of which polyunsaturates)4.1g1.2g
Carbohydrates68g20.4g
(of which sugars)2.4g0.7g
Fibre2g0.6g
Protein9g2.7g
Salt2.8g0.8g

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty but overpriced

5 stars

I truly love these but to be honest they are overpriced and I only buy them on offer. A different, tasty and crunchy smack that is exceedingly moorish.

Yummy!

5 stars

Simply the most delicious snack I've ever tasted!

Well & Truly tasty

5 stars

Great taste and crunchy - baked and 40% less fat than normal crisps. More expensive but a nice treat.

Not good

1 stars

These were truly disgusting, smelt like vomit.

Love them

5 stars

These are my weakness when I shop - my favourite snack for movie nights in. They're like mature nik naks.

Positively Unpleasant

1 stars

Not particularly crunchy with a strange vinegary taste and very little that was reminiscent of cheese.

