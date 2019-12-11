Well & Truly Crunchy Cheese Sticks 100G

Very tasty but overpriced
I truly love these but to be honest they are overpriced and I only buy them on offer. A different, tasty and crunchy smack that is exceedingly moorish.
Yummy!
Simply the most delicious snack I've ever tasted!
Well & Truly tasty
Great taste and crunchy - baked and 40% less fat than normal crisps. More expensive but a nice treat.
Not good
These were truly disgusting, smelt like vomit.
Love them
These are my weakness when I shop - my favourite snack for movie nights in. They're like mature nik naks.
Positively Unpleasant
Not particularly crunchy with a strange vinegary taste and very little that was reminiscent of cheese.