Vaseline Spray & Care Aloe Spray Moisturiser 190Ml

Product Description
- Continuous spray
- Moisturises in seconds so you can put your clothes straight on
- Dispenses evenly with one all over spray
- If you’ve got dry skin but lead a busy lifestyle, Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe spray moisturiser is for you. This quick, convenient spray lotion moisturises and absorbs in seconds to help heal very dry skin. Caring for dry, sensitive skin couldn’t be easier.
- Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe spray moisturiser is part of our range of Vaseline Intensive Care spray lotions designed for women who are pressed for time but still want effective moisturisation. Vaseline spray lotions are designed for easy application and even all over coverage. The unique formula moisturises deeply* and absorbs quickly to help heal very dry skin and has a fresh aloe vera fragrance. An after shower lotion like Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe spray on body lotion is best for our maximum moisturisation when you have limited time. Just spray on the non-greasy formula, rub it into the skin, and you’re done!
- Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe spray moisturiser contains glycerine and micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly to pull water into the skin and lock in moisture. This spray and go lotion is ideal for tackling very dry skin. Apply the lotion after showering, or whenever your skin feels dry, for moisturisation that gives you instantly softer skin.
- Not only is Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe spray body lotion a convenient moisturising product, it’s also gentle on skin. It is dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive skin so you can use it with confidence, knowing it will help heal your dry skin.
- *within the stratum corneum
- Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Fresh spray moisturiser has a light, non-greasy formula which absorbs in seconds providing easy application.
- Contains microdroplets of Vaseline Jelly to lock in moisture.
- Non-aerosol, continuous spray lotion dispenses evenly for all-over coverage including areas that are hard to reach.
- Can be used as an after shower lotion to lock in moisture.
- Instantly leaves skin soft & fresh, not greasy or sticky.
- With aloe, known to soothe and calm dry, irritated skin.
- Pack size: 190ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Isopropyl Myristate, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Sorbitan Isostearate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Petrolatum, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Tapioca starch, Parfum, Carbomer, Xanthan gum, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Stearic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Palmitic Acid, Sodium hydroxide, Lactic acid, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- WARNING: Avoid using on a floor that might become slippery. If nozzle clogs, rinse with warm water. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral,
- CH63 3JW,
- UK.
Net Contents
190 ℮
