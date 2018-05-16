By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvities Gluten Free Original Hobnobs 150G

image 1 of Mcvities Gluten Free Original Hobnobs 150G
£ 1.70
£1.14/100g
Each biscuit (15g) contains
  • Energy271 kJ 65 kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Oaty Biscuits
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • The nobbly biscuit
  • 55% oats
  • Gluten free
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Rolled Oats (42%), Sugar, Gluten Free Wholegrain Oat Flour (17%), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Milk, Egg, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeOnce opened, store in an airtight container

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 10

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • Freepost NAT 4520,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1NZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail:
  • McVitie's,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost NAT 4520,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1NZ,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (15g)
Energy (kJ)1809271
(kcal)43265
Fat 20.7g3.1g
of which Saturates 7.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate 52.0g7.8g
of which Sugars 24.6g3.7g
Fibre 5.6g0.8g
Protein 6.7g1.0g
Salt 0.55g0.08g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 10--

