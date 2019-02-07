By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nakd Carrot Cake 35G Multipack

4(1)Write a review
Nakd Carrot Cake 35G Multipack
£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Product Description

  • Carrot Cake raw fruit & nut bars
  • Want the scrumminess of carrot cake in a bar? Meet Nakd Carrot Cake! These little wonders taste just like the real thing and they're chock full of yummy 100% natural ingredients like walnuts, cinnamon, carrots and natural sweetness from dates and raisins. The icing on the cake? They're free from gluten and dairy and vegan friendly. Remarkable!
  • We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
  • They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
  • 100% natural ingredients - go on, check out what I'm made from!
  • No added sugar - only natural sweetness
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 140g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Dates 48%, Walnuts 20%, Raisins 14%, Almonds 10%, Cashews 5%, Carrots 3%, Cinnamon, A hint of Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts, other Nuts

Storage

Best before: see side of pack.

Warnings

  • May also contain the odd shell or pit piece

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • Unit 1A Drakes Park,
  • Long Crendon,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP18 9BA.

Return to

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • Unit 1A Drakes Park,
  • Long Crendon,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP18 9BA.

Net Contents

4 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy 1766kJ618kJ
-422kcal148kcal
Fat 21.8g7.6g
of which saturates 2.1g0.7g
Carbohydrate 46.2g16.2g
of which sugars 44.5g15.6g
Fibre 4.5g1.6g
Protein 8.0g2.8g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g

Safety information

View more safety information

May also contain the odd shell or pit piece

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good taste

4 stars

This is a pretty good representation of carrot cake in the form of cold pressed uncooked fruit. You can taste flavours of components in carrot cake like walnuts and cinnamon which is a good thing.

Usually bought next

Nakd Blueberry Muffin 4X35g Mpk

£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Nakd Salted Caramel 4X35g

£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Nakd Lemon Drizzle Bars 4X35g

£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Nakd Peanut Delight 4X35g

£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here