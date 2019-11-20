Dawtona Carrots With Peas 510G

- Energy223 kJ 53 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 223 kJ / 53 kcal
Product Description
- Carrot with Green Peas.
- Pasteurized product
- Pack size: 330g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Carrot (32%), Green Peas (32%), Sugar, Salt
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.Best before date: see the top.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Name and address
- Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
- Ul. Bieniewicka 52,
- 05-870 Błonie.
Return to
- www.dawton.pl
Drained weight
330g
Net Contents
510g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|223 kJ / 53 kcal
|Fat
|0,6 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|6,4 g
|of which sugars
|2,1 g
|Fibre
|4,7 g
|Protein
|3,2 g
|Salt
|0,70 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019