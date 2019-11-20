By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dawtona Carrots With Peas 510G

Dawtona Carrots With Peas 510G
£ 0.99
£0.30/100g
100 g contains
  • Energy223 kJ 53 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 223 kJ / 53 kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot with Green Peas.
  • Pasteurized product
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Carrot (32%), Green Peas (32%), Sugar, Salt

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.Best before date: see the top.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
  • Ul. Bieniewicka 52,
  • 05-870 Błonie.

Return to

  • www.dawton.pl

Drained weight

330g

Net Contents

510g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 223 kJ / 53 kcal
Fat 0,6 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrates6,4 g
of which sugars 2,1 g
Fibre 4,7 g
Protein 3,2 g
Salt 0,70 g

