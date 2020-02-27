Russell Hobbs 22220 Mini Chopper

Poor quality.
The lid cracked on the second use, very poor quality. I will be taking it back tomorrow.
Easily cracked
I bought this only few days ago. The lid cracked after using 2-3 times only. Now I can't use it unless I replace the whole bowl and lid. Very flimsy.
Good product for smaller household
Really good would buy again got it for chopping onion's etc very easy to use but smaller than I realized ok though for smaller household great for baby food
Great little machine
Bought this to replace my old cumbersome chopper..this one is small, but chops food brilliantly! Very pleased with it
Great little chopper
I bought this a couple of months back. No issues with ordering and delivery. The chopper is a good size for quick chopping and works really well. The only problem is closing the lid is a bit fiddly. Overall it's a great little chopper.
Poorly Constructed
We bought this to make breadcrumbs and the lid broke the second time we used it.
Best if dealing with small quantities
This is a small chopper but delivers the results gets the job done quick and easy. Best for small quantities.
Perfect size
I bought this mini chopper recently and find it great for chopping up small amounts of food. It is compact and easily stored when not in use. Great for chopping up nuts for putting in cakes.
Very good product
Now used for 3 weeks and exactly suits my requirement
Great features.
I bought this a month ago and I am glad that I did.