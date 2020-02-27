By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Russell Hobbs 22220 Mini Chopper

3.5(11)Write a review
Russell Hobbs 22220 Mini Chopper
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Russell Hobbs 22220 Mini Chopper food processor with 340ml capacity
  • 70W motor with one-button operation
  • Dishwasher-safe removable bowl
  • Compact and convenient, the Russell Hobbs 22220 Mini Chopper food processor makes preparing food a simple task. Simply load your ingredients into the removable bowl and use the one-touch operation to chop them to size. This Russell Hobbs food processor has a 340ml capacity, which is ample room to prepare small ingredients needed to make a sauce or sprinkle over a dish. This mini food processor has a 70W motor output, which provides more than enough power to chop efficiently through the modest capacity of the bowl. Use this food mixer to take the effort out of preparing ingredients such as finely chopped onions and garlic. Avoid the hassle of washing up with the dishwasher-safe removable bowl, lid and blade of this food processor. A safe-lock lid ensures no spillages occur, while the non-slip removable feet make using this mini food processor quick and safe.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

11 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor quality.

1 stars

The lid cracked on the second use, very poor quality. I will be taking it back tomorrow.

Easily cracked

1 stars

I bought this only few days ago. The lid cracked after using 2-3 times only. Now I can't use it unless I replace the whole bowl and lid. Very flimsy.

Good product for smaller household

4 stars

Really good would buy again got it for chopping onion's etc very easy to use but smaller than I realized ok though for smaller household great for baby food

Great little machine

5 stars

Bought this to replace my old cumbersome chopper..this one is small, but chops food brilliantly! Very pleased with it

Great little chopper

4 stars

I bought this a couple of months back. No issues with ordering and delivery. The chopper is a good size for quick chopping and works really well. The only problem is closing the lid is a bit fiddly. Overall it's a great little chopper.

Poorly Constructed

1 stars

We bought this to make breadcrumbs and the lid broke the second time we used it.

Best if dealing with small quantities

4 stars

This is a small chopper but delivers the results gets the job done quick and easy. Best for small quantities.

Perfect size

5 stars

I bought this mini chopper recently and find it great for chopping up small amounts of food. It is compact and easily stored when not in use. Great for chopping up nuts for putting in cakes.

Very good product

5 stars

Now used for 3 weeks and exactly suits my requirement

Great features.

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and I am glad that I did.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Kenwood Ch1085a Mini Chopper Silver

£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Tesco Basics Tbhm14 Hand Mixer

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Tesco Simply Soft Hand Towel Orchid

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Tesco Basics Tbhb14 Hand Blender

£ 6.00
£6.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here