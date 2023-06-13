Porky Whites 2 British Beef Chuck Steak Burgers 340G

Barbecue

Instructions: Arrange the burgers on a barbeque as far from the heat source as possible and cook for approx. 20-25 minutes turning frequently to avoid burning.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking. The following are guidelines only; some appliances may vary. For best cooking results, grill or BBQ. Ensure burgers are thoroughly cooked and juices run clear before consuming. For fan assisted ovens, adjust cooking times according to the manufacturer's handbook.

Grill

Instructions: Set temperature to a medium heat and grill for approx. 20-25 minutes, turning frequently.

Oven cook