Porky Whites 2 British Beef Chuck Steak Burgers 340G

Porky Whites 2 British Beef Chuck Steak Burgers 340G
'Bring the Family to the Table'The BurgersPorky Lights gourmet burgers are made with prime, coarse cuts of beef steak. These cuts are known for richness of flavour and are a perfect lean balance of meat and fat - giving you a delicious burger that simply melts in the mouth. Created for those looking for a lighter bite.
All Packaging 100% Recyclable
Prime Gourmet BurgerGluten FreeMade using UK/EU beefFree of genetically modified ingredients
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Beef 90%, Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Flavouring, Preservative: Sodium Sulphite, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 portions

Net Contents

340g ℮

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

