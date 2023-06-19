We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Betty Crocker Gluten Free Chocolate Brownie Mix 415G

Betty Crocker Gluten Free Chocolate Brownie Mix 415G

£3.10

£0.01/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each brownie (37g) baked contains:
Energy
601kJ
143kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

-

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

-

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.0g

-

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

-

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1726 kJ /

Gluten free chocolate brownie mix with milk and dark chocolate chips.General Mills Cocoa Commitment - 100% of the cocoa in this product supports programs which invest in farming practices and livelihoods of small farmers and their communities.See: generalmills.com/cocoa for more details.Find more tips & tricks at www.bettycrocker.co.uk.
Loved by bakers since 1921.
FSC - FSC® Mix Packaging from responsible sources FSC® C105339 www.fsc.orgBox - RecyclePouch - Don't Recycle© General Mills
Perfect to bake up memories with the kids!Gluten FreeNo Artificial Flavours, Colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 415KG

Ingredients

Sugar, Rice Flour, Milk Chocolate Chips (8%) (Sugar, Milk Solids (Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter Oil), Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavouring), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (7%), Potato Starch, Dark Chocolate Chips (4.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Palm Fat, Salt

Allergy Information

May contain Egg. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 16 portions

Net Contents

415g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just addEggsButterLove, BettyAll you need is:60g (1/4 cup) melted butter or 90ml (6 Tablespoons) vegetable oil + 2 medium eggsPrep time 10 minsBaking time 20-25 mins20×20cm cake tin3 simple steps!Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 4. Grease a square tin (20cm X 20cm) or preferably line base with baking parchment or greaseproof paper.1. Stir brownie mix, butter and eggs(or brownie mix, oil and eggs) in medium bowl until well blended (Mixture may be lumpy.)2. Spread the mixture evenly into the baking tin.3. Bake in the center of the oven for 20-25 minutes or until a rounded knife inserted 5cm from edge of tin comes out almost clean. Cool and cut in 16 pieces (or 12 for larger brownies) before serving.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

