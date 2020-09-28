Betty Crocker Gluten Free Devils Food Cake 425G

Gluten free chocolate cake mix. General Mills Cocoa Commitment - 100% of the cocoa in this product supports programs which invest in farming practices and livelihoods of small farmers and their communities. See: generalmills.com/cocoa for more details. Find more tips & tricks at www.bettycrocker.co.uk. and follow us for #bakingmagic at: Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Perfect to bake up memories with the kids!

Love chocolate? Try our Gluten Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix! Loved by bakers since 1921.

Crossed Grain Symbol - CH-062-001 FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C105339, www.fsc.org Box - Recycle Pouch - Don't Recycle © General Mills

No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Gluten Free Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 425G

Ingredients

Rice Flour, Sugar, Starch (Potato, Corn), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (7%), Palm Fat, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

May contain Milk, Egg and Soy.

Number of uses

Contains 12 portions

Net Contents

425g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just add Eggs Oil Water Icing Love, Betty All you need is: 125ml vegetable oil (8 tbsp + 1 tsp) or 120g melted butter 250ml water or 250ml milk 4 medium eggs 1 tub of Betty Crocker™ Indulgent Chocolate Fudge Icing Prep time 10 mins Baking time 23-28 mins Two 20cm cake tins or Two 12 cupcake muffin tins (and 24 cupcake cases) 3 simple steps! Preheat oven to 180ºC (160ºC for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 4. For cupcakes use fan assisted oven 160ºC. Grease tins and preferably line base with baking parchment or greaseproof paper. For cupcakes line 2 regular muffin tins with cupcake cases. 1. Beat the eggs, water, oil and cake mix ( or eggs, milk, butter and cake mix) together and whisk (by hand or electric mixer) for 2-3 minutes until smooth and creamy. 2. Pour into tins. For cupcakes pour mixture into the cupcake cases. 3. Bake for 23-28 minutes or until a rounded knife inserted fully into the centre of the cake comes out clean. For cupcakes bake both trays at the same time for 18-22 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes in tins then remove from tins. Cool completely, fill and ice with Betty Crocker™ Indulgent Chocolate Fudge Icing. All our icings are gluten free!

Additives