Betty Crocker Gluten Free Devils Food Cake 425G

Betty Crocker Gluten Free Devils Food Cake 425G

£3.10

£0.73/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/12th of cake (77g) baked without icing contains:
Energy
1005kJ
240kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
13.1g

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.6g

14%of the reference intake
Salt
1.01g

17%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1562kJ

Gluten free chocolate cake mix.General Mills Cocoa Commitment - 100% of the cocoa in this product supports programs which invest in farming practices and livelihoods of small farmers and their communities.See: generalmills.com/cocoa for more details.Find more tips & tricks at www.bettycrocker.co.uk. and follow us for #bakingmagic at: Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Perfect to bake up memories with the kids!
Love chocolate?Try our Gluten Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix!Loved by bakers since 1921.
Crossed Grain Symbol - CH-062-001FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C105339, www.fsc.orgBox - RecyclePouch - Don't Recycle© General Mills
No Artificial Colours or PreservativesGluten FreeSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 425G

Ingredients

Rice Flour, Sugar, Starch (Potato, Corn), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (7%), Palm Fat, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

May contain Milk, Egg and Soy.

Number of uses

Contains 12 portions

Net Contents

425g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just addEggsOilWaterIcingLove, BettyAll you need is:125ml vegetable oil (8 tbsp + 1 tsp) or 120g melted butter250ml water or 250ml milk4 medium eggs1 tub of Betty Crocker™ Indulgent Chocolate Fudge IcingPrep time 10 minsBaking time 23-28 minsTwo 20cm cake tins or Two 12 cupcake muffin tins (and 24 cupcake cases)3 simple steps!Preheat oven to 180ºC (160ºC for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 4. For cupcakes use fan assisted oven 160ºC.Grease tins and preferably line base with baking parchment or greaseproof paper. For cupcakes line 2 regular muffin tins with cupcake cases.1. Beat the eggs, water, oil and cake mix ( or eggs, milk, butter and cake mix) together and whisk (by hand or electric mixer) for 2-3 minutes until smooth and creamy.2. Pour into tins. For cupcakes pour mixture into the cupcake cases.3. Bake for 23-28 minutes or until a rounded knife inserted fully into the centre of the cake comes out clean. For cupcakes bake both trays at the same time for 18-22 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes in tins then remove from tins. Cool completely, fill and ice with Betty Crocker™ Indulgent Chocolate Fudge Icing.All our icings are gluten free!

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

