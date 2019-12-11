Tesco 4 Pork Loin Steaks 540G

- Energy1261kJ 303kcal15%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934kJ / 225kcal
Product Description
- Boneless pork loin steaks.
- From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
- From Trusted Farms Hand trimmed by butchers for succulence
- Pack size: 540g
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: To enjoy your steaks at their best, take out of the fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking. Lightly oil and season steaks. Place under a pre-heated high grill for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: To enjoy your steaks at their best, take out of the fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking. For best results pan fry. Lightly oil and season steaks. Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook steaks for 1 minute each side. Reduce to a medium heat and cook for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
540g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork steak (135g)
|Energy
|934kJ / 225kcal
|1261kJ / 303kcal
|Fat
|16.1g
|21.7g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.9g
|26.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
