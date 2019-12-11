By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Pork Loin Steaks 540G

Tesco 4 Pork Loin Steaks 540G
£ 3.00
£5.56/kg
One pork steak
  • Energy1261kJ 303kcal
    15%
  • Fat21.7g
    31%
  • Saturates8.0g
    40%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934kJ / 225kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless pork loin steaks.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • From Trusted Farms Hand trimmed by butchers for succulence
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: To enjoy your steaks at their best, take out of the fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking. Lightly oil and season steaks. Place under a pre-heated high grill for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: To enjoy your steaks at their best, take out of the fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking. For best results pan fry. Lightly oil and season steaks. Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook steaks for 1 minute each side. Reduce to a medium heat and cook for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

540g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork steak (135g)
Energy934kJ / 225kcal1261kJ / 303kcal
Fat16.1g21.7g
Saturates5.9g8.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.9g26.9g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

