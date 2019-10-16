Seven Moons Ramen Stir Fry Noodles 2S 400G

Pick another brand!!
Dried out and severely discoloured in parts - definitely give these ones a miss if I were you....!!
Really, really, nice Value for money.
Good taste, easy to cook, and they are sugar-free, yes that's right sugar-Free!
Wheat Flour (45%), Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Potassium Carbonate), Stabilizer (Sodium Alginate), Soybean Oil
Store in a cool, dry place and keep away from direct sunlight.Best Before: See Seal of Pack
Boil
Instructions: For Soup:
1. Add Noodles to boiling water for 2-3 minutes and then drain with cold water.
2. Add seasoning soup base to Noodles.
3. Serve and enjoy.
Stir Fry
Instructions: For Frying:
1. Heat oil in a wok, add meat and/or vegetables and stir-fry until cooked.
2. Add the Noodles and stir-fry sauce.
3. Cook until all ingredients are cooked.
4. Serve and enjoy.
Product of China
2 x 200g
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|588kJ / 140kcal
|Fat
|1g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|27.8g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|Protein
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
