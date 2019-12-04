By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oomf Original Protein Oats 75G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Oomf Original Protein Oats 75G
£ 1.10
£1.47/100g
Each 75g Pot Contains
  • Energy1192kJ 281kcal
    14%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars10.2g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (As Sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Protein Oats Original Flavour
  • Find us online
  • Instagram, Twitter & Facebook: @giveitsomeoomf
  • Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
  • A healthy kickstart to your day
  • With over 20g protein
  • With sweeteners
  • Made with whey protein
  • No added sugar - contains only naturally occurring sugars and xylitol (birch tree extract)
  • Pack size: 75g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Oat Flakes [53%], Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk) [15%], Xylitol

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that handles Nuts, Peanuts, Soya and Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.See Base For Best Before

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • Step
  • Gently mix dry ingredients with a spoon.
  • Step 2
  • Add 75-140ml boiling water (use fill gauge for desired consistency).
  • Step 3
  • Stir thoroughly for 15 seconds.
  • Step 4
  • Place lid back on the pot and leave to stand for 45 seconds.
  • Step 5
  • Stir and enjoy.

Warnings

  • Take care when adding boiling water and mixing.

Recycling info

Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Oomf Ltd,
  • 8 Marlborough Rd,
  • BH4 8DG.

Return to

  • Oomf Ltd,
  • 8 Marlborough Rd,
  • BH4 8DG.
  • www.giveitsomeoomf.co.uk

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Pot
Energy (kJ) / Energy (kcal)1589 / 3751192 / 281
Fat (g)4.53.4
Of which Saturates (g)1.10.8
Carbohydrates (g)56.942.7
Of which Sugars (g)13.610.2
Fibre (g)6.44.8
Protein (g)27.120.3
Salt (g)0.30.2

Safety information

View more safety information

Take care when adding boiling water and mixing.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Oomf Protein Oats Golden Syrup Porridge 75G

£ 1.10
£14.67/kg

Quaker Oat So Simple Protein Original Porridge Pot 49G

£ 1.00
£2.05/100g

Arla Protein Strawberry Pouch Yogurt 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

Quaker Oat So Simple Original Porridge Pot 45G

£ 1.00
£2.23/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here