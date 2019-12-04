Oomf Original Protein Oats 75G

- Energy1192kJ 281kcal14%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars10.2g11%
- Salt0.2g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (As Sold) Per 100g
Product Description
- Protein Oats Original Flavour
- Find us online
- Instagram, Twitter & Facebook: @giveitsomeoomf
- Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
- A healthy kickstart to your day
- With over 20g protein
- With sweeteners
- Made with whey protein
- No added sugar - contains only naturally occurring sugars and xylitol (birch tree extract)
- Pack size: 75g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Oat Flakes [53%], Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk) [15%], Xylitol
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Nuts, Peanuts, Soya and Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.See Base For Best Before
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking Instructions
- Step
- Gently mix dry ingredients with a spoon.
- Step 2
- Add 75-140ml boiling water (use fill gauge for desired consistency).
- Step 3
- Stir thoroughly for 15 seconds.
- Step 4
- Place lid back on the pot and leave to stand for 45 seconds.
- Step 5
- Stir and enjoy.
Warnings
- Take care when adding boiling water and mixing.
Recycling info
Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Oomf Ltd,
- 8 Marlborough Rd,
- BH4 8DG.
Return to
- Oomf Ltd,
- 8 Marlborough Rd,
- BH4 8DG.
- www.giveitsomeoomf.co.uk
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Pot
|Energy (kJ) / Energy (kcal)
|1589 / 375
|1192 / 281
|Fat (g)
|4.5
|3.4
|Of which Saturates (g)
|1.1
|0.8
|Carbohydrates (g)
|56.9
|42.7
|Of which Sugars (g)
|13.6
|10.2
|Fibre (g)
|6.4
|4.8
|Protein (g)
|27.1
|20.3
|Salt (g)
|0.3
|0.2
Safety information
Take care when adding boiling water and mixing.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019