Seven Moons Udon Japanese Style Noodles 2S 400G

Seven Moons Udon Japanese Style Noodles 2S 400G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Product Description

  • Udon Japanese Style Noodles
  • Authentic Asian cuisine
  • Simply heat & eat
  • No added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (45%), Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Soybean Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and keep away from direct sunlight.Best Before: See Back of Pack

Produce of

Product of China

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • For Soup:
  • 1. Add Noodles to boiling water for 2-3 minutes and then drain with cold water.
  • 2. Add seasoning soup base to Noodles.
  • 3. Serve and enjoy.
  • For Frying:
  • 1. Heat oil in a wok, add meat and/or vegetables and stir-fry until cooked.
  • 2. Add the Noodles and stir-fry sauce.
  • 3. Cook until all ingredients are cooked.
  • 4. Serve and enjoy.

Importer address

  • JK Foods (UK),
  • Bull Close Road,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG7 2UT,
  • England.

Net Contents

2 x 200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 588kJ / 140kcal
Fat 1g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 27.8g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 3.6g
Salt 0.3g

Excellent

5 stars

I've tried quite a few supermarket home brand udon noodles and some other branded ones, I think these are by far the best quality plus unlike other udon noodles i've tried they don't fall to bits when you take them out of the packet. Also like all shrink wrapped noodles I suggest you eat them fairly quickly upon purchase.

There is an acidic after-taste/smell (despite afte

2 stars

There is an acidic after-taste/smell (despite after rinsing the cooked udon)

Good size for a hungry person

5 stars

These are really good if you find 150g leaves you hungry. I need 200g for a decent stir fry lunch, and these fit the bill. Also they have less wheat flour than most, so do taste more "authentic".

