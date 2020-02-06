Seven Moons Udon Japanese Style Noodles 2S 400G

Excellent
I've tried quite a few supermarket home brand udon noodles and some other branded ones, I think these are by far the best quality plus unlike other udon noodles i've tried they don't fall to bits when you take them out of the packet. Also like all shrink wrapped noodles I suggest you eat them fairly quickly upon purchase.
There is an acidic after-taste/smell (despite after rinsing the cooked udon)
Good size for a hungry person
These are really good if you find 150g leaves you hungry. I need 200g for a decent stir fry lunch, and these fit the bill. Also they have less wheat flour than most, so do taste more "authentic".