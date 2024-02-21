ENCONA INDIAN SWEET MANGO CHILLI SCE 142ML

Indian Mango Chilli Sauce Inspired by Indian Recipe.

Tastes that Take You Places ...to the hustle of Mumbai with this fruity, fiery mash of sweet mango and chilli.

Mango Puree and Chilli Mash are from Non-UK Source. Natural chillies, so colour may vary.

Spice Your Life A fruity little number Sweet, tangy and super versatile Chilli rating - 1 Mildly Spiced & Sweet No Added MSG Vegetarian & Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 142ML

Ingredients

Water, Mango Puree (23%), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Chilli Mash (8%) (Chillies (73%), Water, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)), Yellow Pepper Puree (3%), Acid (Acetic Acid), Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate, Modified Maize Starch (E1422), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

142ml ℮

Additives