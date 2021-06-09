Badshah Superior Aged Basmati Rice 10Kg

Excellent rice grains so long and puffy
Basmati Rice
Store in a cool, dry place.
Hob
Instructions: Allow 60g of rice per person
1. Place the rice in a sieve and rinse under cold running water.
2. Put in a large pan of boiling water. Add salt as desired.
3. Stir once, cover and simmer for 10 - 12 minutes.
4. Drain well, fluff through the grains with a fork and serve.
Milled and packed in the UK
Contains approximately 166 portions
10kg ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|Energy
|1482 kJ
|-
|349 kcal
|Fat
|0.8 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|77.2 g
|of which sugars
|0.4 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|Protein
|8.3 g
|Salt
|<0.01 g
|-
