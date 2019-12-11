Kohinoor Extra Flavour Basmati Rice 10Kg
- Energy1488kJ 350kcal17.5%
- Fat0.9g1.3%
- Saturates0.2g0.9%
- Sugars0.1g0.1%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1488 kJ/
Product Description
- Extra Flavour Basmati Rice
- For recipe ideas please visit www.kohinoorfoods.co.uk
- Kohinoor Extra Flavour Basmati Rice from the valleys of Himalaya has a subtle sweet flavour and divine nutty aroma, making it the perfect partner for all Special Occasions
- Kohinoor Basmati has been a long established name as a trusted basmati brand perfected for over 38 years. On cooking, our Extra Flavour Basmati Rice results in a delicate sweet flavour and separable grains which is the hallmark of our thorough quality practices, strict sourcing & milling policy. It is the jewel to adorn dining tables across the world.
- Finest Himalayan basmati
- Aged selectively for the best flavour of celebrations
- Pack size: 10kg
Storage
Store in a cool dark place. Once opened keep tightly closed and use within best before end date.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking Precautions: Adjust times according to your particular oven. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Hob
Instructions: 1. Allow 60g uncooked rice per person and rinse well in cold water.
2. Take a large pan of water. Add a pinch of salt if desired. Bring it to boil.
3. Add the rice and return to the boil. Reduce to a low heat, cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes or until the rice is well cooked and the water is absorbed. Avoid opening the lid or stirring the rice too frequently.
4. Remove from heat, drain well and stand for 2-5 minutes. Fluff with a fork and serve.
Milled & Packed in UK
Servings per pack: 166; serving size: 60g
- Indo European Foods Ltd.,
- 40 Langer Road,
- Felixstowe,
- Suffolk,
- IP11 2BF.
- For all other enquiries email us at helpline@kohinoorfoods.co.uk or write to us at the company address.
10kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (60g)
|Percentage of reference Intake (per 100g)
|Energy
|1488 kJ/
|893 kJ/
|-
|350 kcal
|210 kcal
|17.5
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.5g
|1.3
|Of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|0.9
|Carbohydrates
|77.3g
|46.4g
|29.7
|Of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|0.1
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.1g
|7.7
|Protein
|9.2g
|5.5g
|18.4
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|0
|Percentage of Reference Intake is based on 2000kcal diet
|-
|-
|-
