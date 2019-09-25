By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kohinoor Dal Makhani 300G

4(2)Write a review
Kohinoor Dal Makhani 300G
£ 1.75
£0.58/100g
Each 100g serving contains
  • Energy347.77 kJ 83.2 kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0.2%
  • Salt0.78g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 347.77kJ / 83.2kcal

Product Description

  • Whole Black Gram Lentils Cooked with Red Kidney Beans, Tomato and Ginger
  • For a full list of products and other recipe ideas please visit www.kohinoorfoods.co.uk
  • This traditional dish is a favourite in many of Delhi's finest restaurants. Black lentils are cooked whole in a creamy sauce that combines red kidney beans, tomatoes and ginger.
  • Kohinoor specialises in the vibrant and eclectic ingredients of true India, bringing you both traditional and contemporary flavours from our Indian kitchen.
  • For a complete Indian taste experience explore our delicious range of Cooking Sauces. These authentic recipes are made with finest ingredients and are easily prepared with either meat or vegetables.
  • Ready in just 2 minutes
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Microwavable easy pouch
  • Serves 1 main or 3 sides
  • No MSG
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Black Gram Lentils (33.3%), Tomato (8.4%), Red Kidney Beans (4%), Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Salt, Ginger (0.6%), Cumin Powder, Garam Masala, Red Chilli Powder, Fenugreek Leaves, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Nutmeg Powder and Mace Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Wheat, Gluten & Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Do not exceed best before end date.

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Immerse the pouch in boiling water for 3-5 mins. Tear open from the top to serve.

Hob
Instructions: Cut pouch, empty contents into a pan and heat for 3-5 mins while stirring. Serve hot.

Produce of

Product of India

Preparation and Usage

  • For an authentic twist, add a touch of butter and 30ml of double cream and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves. This dish is best served with Indian Roti, Naan Bread, Paratha or Kohinoor Basmati Rice.

Number of uses

Serving Size 100g; Number of Serving 3

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Warnings

  • Do not consume if the pouch has leaked or swollen.

Name and address

  • Produced & packed for:
  • Indo European Foods Ltds,
  • Kohinoor House,
  • 40 Langer Road,
  • Felixstowe,
  • Suffolk,

Return to

  • For ideas, suggestions, feedback write to us at helpline@kohinoorfoods.co.uk or the postal address below.
  • Indo European Foods Ltds,
  • Kohinoor House,
  • 40 Langer Road,
  • Felixstowe,
  • Suffolk,
  • United Kingdom,
  • IP11 2BF.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 347.77kJ / 83.2kcal
Fat 3.2g
(of which saturates)0.5g
Carbohydrate 13.9g
(of which sugars)0.2g
Fibre 4.8g
Protein 2.9g
Salt 0.78g

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not consume if the pouch has leaked or swollen.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

A* - very authentic

5 stars

Absolutely excellent meal. It tastes exactly how I remember it from India. Making this at home is nigh on impossible so I'm very happy to find it in the supermarket.

Average

3 stars

Just average. Not much flavour,

Usually bought next

Kohinoor Dal Tarka 300G

£ 1.75
£0.58/100g

Nishaan Chakki Roti 350G

£ 1.10
£0.31/100g

Offer

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 2.10
£0.12/100sheet

Tesco Paneer Cheese 200G

£ 1.30
£6.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here