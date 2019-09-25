Kohinoor Dal Makhani 300G

A* - very authentic
Absolutely excellent meal. It tastes exactly how I remember it from India. Making this at home is nigh on impossible so I'm very happy to find it in the supermarket.
Average
Just average. Not much flavour,
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 347.77kJ / 83.2kcal
Water, Black Gram Lentils (33.3%), Tomato (8.4%), Red Kidney Beans (4%), Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Salt, Ginger (0.6%), Cumin Powder, Garam Masala, Red Chilli Powder, Fenugreek Leaves, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Nutmeg Powder and Mace Powder
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Do not exceed best before end date.
Boil
Instructions: Immerse the pouch in boiling water for 3-5 mins. Tear open from the top to serve.
Hob
Instructions: Cut pouch, empty contents into a pan and heat for 3-5 mins while stirring. Serve hot.
Product of India
Serving Size 100g; Number of Serving 3
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|347.77kJ / 83.2kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|(of which saturates)
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|13.9g
|(of which sugars)
|0.2g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|Protein
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.78g
Do not consume if the pouch has leaked or swollen.
