Kohinoor Kashmiri Dum Aloo 300G

Product Description
- Diced Potatoes in a Rich Aromatic Onion, Tomato & Cashew Nut Sauce
- For a full list of products and other recipe ideas please visit www.kohinoorfoods.co.uk
- This aromatic potato dish is a traditional Kashmiri favourite, combining the distinct flavours of ginger and fennel.
- For a complete Indian taste experience explore our delicious range of Cooking Sauces. These authentic recipes are made with the finest ingredients and are easily prepared with either meat or vegetables.
- Kohinoor specialises in the vibrant and eclectic ingredients of true India, bringing you both traditional and contemporary flavours from our Indian kitchen.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Meals in minutes
- Ready in just 2 minutes!
- Microwavable 2 easy pouch
- Serves 1 main or 3 sides
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato (32.2%), Potato (17%), Onion (8.5%), Sunflower Oil, Cashew Nut (3.2%) (Nuts), Green Coriander, Salt, Ginger, Chilli Powder, Fennel Powder, Garlic, Dum Aloo Masala, Cumin, Turmeric Powder, Asafoetida
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Wheat, Gluten & Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Do not consume if the pouch has leaked or swollen.Do not exceed best before end date.
Cooking Instructions
Boil
Instructions: Immerse the pouch in boiling water for 3-5 mins. Tear open from the top to serve.
Instructions: For an authentic twist, garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves. This dish is best served with Indian Roti, Naan Bread, Paratha or Kohinoor Basmati Rice.
Hob
Instructions: Cut pouch, empty contents into a pan and heat for 3-5 mins while stirring. Serve hot.
Produce of
Product of India
Number of uses
Serving size 100g; Number of serving 3
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
Return to
- For ideas, suggestions, feedback write to us at helpline@kohinoorfoods.co.uk or the postal address below.
- Indo European Foods Ltds,
- Kohinoor House,
- 40 Langer Road,
- Felixstowe,
- Suffolk,
- United Kingdom,
- IP11 2BF.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|574.75kJ /137.5kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|(of which saturates)
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15.2g
|(of which sugars)
|0.9g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|Protein
|3.2g
|Salt
|1.67g
