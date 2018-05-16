By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kohinoor Bombay Egg Curry Cooking Sauce 375G

£ 1.50
£0.40/100g
Product Description

  • A Rich Tomato and Onion Sauce with Cashew Nut Paste & Coriander
  • For a full list of products and other recipe ideas, visit our website - www.kohinoorfoods.co.uk
  • A traditional Indian egg recipe that has found popularity in Bombay. This preparation combines onions, tomatoes, spices and cashew nuts in a rich and flavourful sauce.
  • Kohinoor specialises in the vibrant and eclectic ingredients of true India, bringing you both traditional and contemporary flavours from our Indian kitchen.
  • For a complete Indian taste experience, explore our Meals in Minutes range. These authentic dishes can be enjoyed as delicious accompaniments or as meals on their own.
  • Just add eggs
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onion (28.2%), Tomato (22.3%), Sunflower Oil, Cashew Nut (Nuts) (2.6%), Coriander Powder (1%), Salt, Malt Vinegar, Green Coriander (0.8%), Ginger, Garlic, Red Chilli Powder, Green Chilli, Garam Masala, Cumin Seeds, Turmeric Powder, Fenugreek Leaves Powder, Nutmeg Powder and Mace Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Wheat, Gluten & Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Do not exceed best before end date.

Produce of

Product of India

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions: Cook on the Hob.
  • Egg
  • Hard boil 6 eggs and shell. Empty the sauce in a pan, add the deshelled hard boiled eggs and cook for 10 mins. Add a little water if required to adjust the consistency of the sauce. Serve hot by slicing the eggs into half topped with the sauce. Garnish with ginger juliennes and freshly chopped coriander leaves.
  • Vegetarian
  • For a vegetarian preparation, replace Egg with Paneer (Indian Cottage Cheese) or Mixed Vegetables (Courgettes, Carrot, Green Pepper, Cauliflower & Potatoes).

Number of uses

Serving Size 125g; Number of Serving 3

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Do not consume if the pouch has leaked or swollen.

Name and address

  • Produced & packed for:
  • Indo European Foods Ltds,
  • Kohinoor House,
  • 40 Langer Road,
  • Felixstowe,
  • Suffolk,

Return to

  • For ideas, suggestions, feedback write to us at helpline@kohinoorfoods.co.uk or the postal address below.
  • Indo European Foods Ltds,
  • Kohinoor House,
  • 40 Langer Road,
  • Felixstowe,
  • Suffolk,
  • United Kingdom,
  • IP11 2BF.

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy 515.39kJ / 123.3kcal644.24kJ / 154.13kcal
Fat 6.5g8.13g
(of which saturates) 0.9g1.13g
Carbohydrate 14.2g17.75g
(of which sugars)2.2g2.75g
Fibre 3.6g4.5g
Protein 2g2.5g
Salt 1.4g1.75g

Safety information

