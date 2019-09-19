By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kohinoor Lucknowi Adraki Bhuna Sauce 375G

5(1)Write a review
Kohinoor Lucknowi Adraki Bhuna Sauce 375G
£ 1.50
£0.40/100g
Each 125g serving contains
  • Energy646.85 kJ 154.7 kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.7g
    13%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 517.48kJ / 123.86kcal

Product Description

  • A Robust Combination of Caramelised Onions, Tomato, Ginger & Garam Masala
  • For a full list of products and other recipe ideas, visit our website - www.kohinoorfoods.co.uk
  • The word 'Bhuna' refers to the process of browning meat that gives this rich and fragrant dish its name. The recipe combines onion, tomatoes, bell pepper and ginger in an aromatic brown sauce.
  • Kohinoor specialises in the vibrant and eclectic ingredients of true India, bringing you both traditional and contemporary flavours from our Indian kitchen.
  • For a complete Indian taste experience, explore our Meals in Minutes range. These authentic dishes can be enjoyed as delicious accompaniments or as meals on their own.
  • Just add chicken
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Onion (46.4%), Water, Tomato (13.5%), Sunflower Oil, Ginger (3%), Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Coriander Powder, Garlic, Fresh Coriander, Salt, White Vinegar, Degi Mirch, Garam Masala (0.5%), Cumin Powder, Red Chilli Powder, Fenugreek Leaves Powder and Turmeric Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Wheat, Gluten & Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Do not exceed best before end date.

Produce of

Product of India

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions: Cook on the Hob.
  • Chicken
  • Stir fry 450g of chicken breast cut into 2cm (1") cubes in 1tbsp of oil. When lightly brown add the contents of the pouch stirring thoroughly. Cover and simmer until the chicken is cooked (20 mins) and the sauce thickens to your desired consistency.
  • Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.
  • Vegetarian
  • For a vegetarian preparation, replace Chicken with Paneer (Indian Cottage Cheese) or Mixed Vegetables (Courgettes, Carrot, Green Pepper, Cauliflower & Potatoes).

Number of uses

Serving Size 125g; Number of Serving 3

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Do not consume if the pouch has leaked or swollen.

Name and address

  • Produced & packed for:
  • Indo European Foods Ltds,
  • Kohinoor House,
  • 40 Langer Road,
  • Felixstowe,
  • Suffolk,

Return to

  • For ideas, suggestions, feedback write to us at helpline@kohinoorfoods.co.uk or the postal address below.
  • Indo European Foods Ltds,
  • Kohinoor House,
  • 40 Langer Road,
  • Felixstowe,
  • Suffolk,
  • United Kingdom,
  • IP11 2BF.

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy 517.48kJ / 123.86kcal646.85kJ / 154.7kcal
Fat 7.0g8.7g
(of which saturates)1.2g1.5g
Carbohydrate 13.0g16.2g
(of which sugars) 2.9g3.6g
Fibre 3.5g4.3g
Protein 2.2g2.7g
Salt 1.3g1.6g

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not consume if the pouch has leaked or swollen.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

No one can tell that you didn’t make the sauce

5 stars

This whole range of Kohinoor cook in curry sauces are simply AMAZING ! Where have you been all my life? These are so authentic and taste like they’ve been cooked, lovingly, from home. Does not taste artificial at all. We’re an Indisn family and after 25 years of chopping garlic/onions/ginger/chillis I was losing the will to live and seriously considering going on strike... these lovely Kohinoor sauces are delightful and a good cheat! Everyone loves them! Even fussy grandma!

Usually bought next

Tesco Peshwari Naan Breads 2 Pack 260G

£ 0.95
£0.37/100g

Tesco Microwave Pilau Rice 250G

£ 0.60
£2.40/kg

Kohinoor Mumbai Kolhapuri Masala Cooking Sauce 375G

£ 1.50
£0.40/100g

Kohinoor Chilli Paneer Cooking Sauce 375G

£ 1.50
£0.40/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here