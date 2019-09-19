Kohinoor Lucknowi Adraki Bhuna Sauce 375G

No one can tell that you didn’t make the sauce
This whole range of Kohinoor cook in curry sauces are simply AMAZING ! Where have you been all my life? These are so authentic and taste like they’ve been cooked, lovingly, from home. Does not taste artificial at all. We’re an Indisn family and after 25 years of chopping garlic/onions/ginger/chillis I was losing the will to live and seriously considering going on strike... these lovely Kohinoor sauces are delightful and a good cheat! Everyone loves them! Even fussy grandma!