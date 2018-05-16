Kohinoor Mumbai Kolhapuri Masala Cooking Sauce 375G

- Energy722.10kJ 172.75kcal9%
- Fat8.75g13%
- Saturates1.88g9%
- Sugars2.88g3%
- Salt1.85g31%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 577.68kJ/138.2kcal
Product Description
- A Fiery Dish from the West Coast of India with Coconut & Red Chilli
- For a full list of products and other recipe ideas, visit our website - www.kohinoorfoods.co.uk
- One of the spiciest dishes on the Indian sub-continent, this traditional recipe mixes roasted spices with coconut to create a sauce that is busting with flavour.
- For a complete Indian taste experience, explore our Meals in Minutes range. These authentic dishes can be enjoyed as delicious accompaniments or as meals on their own.
- Kohinoor specialises in the vibrant and eclectic ingredients of true India, bringing you both traditional and contemporary flavours from our Indian kitchen.
- Just add chicken
- Chilli rating - hot - 3
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 375g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Onion, Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Desiccated Coconut Powder (2.7%), Kolhapuri Dry Masala, Ginger, Garlic, Tamarind, White Sesame Seed (Sesame Seed), Salt, Red Chilli (0.8%), Poppy Seeds, Green Coriander, Turmeric Powder, Asafoetida
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Wheat, Gluten & Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Do not consume if the pouch has leaked or swollen.Do not exceed best before end date.
Produce of
Product of India
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking Instructions: Cook on the Hob.
- Chicken
- Stir fry 450g of chicken breast cut into 2cm (1'') cubes in 1tbsp of oil. When lightly brown, add the contents of the pouch and stir thoroughly. Cover and simmer until the chicken is cooked (20 mins) and the sauce thickens to your desired consistency.
- Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.
- Vegetarian
- For a vegetarian preparation, replace Chicken with Paneer (Indian Cottage Cheesee) or Mixed Vegetables (Courgettes, Carrot, Green Pepper, Cauliflower & Potatoes).
Number of uses
Serving size 125g; Number of serving 3
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced & packed for:
- Indo European Foods Ltds,
- Kohinoor House,
- 40 Langer Road,
- Felixstowe,
- Suffolk,
Return to
- For ideas, suggestions, feedback write to us at helpline@kohinoorfoods.co.uk or the postal address below.
- Indo European Foods Ltds,
- Kohinoor House,
- 40 Langer Road,
- Felixstowe,
- Suffolk,
- United Kingdom,
- IP11 2BF.
Net Contents
375g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|577.68kJ/138.2kcal
|722.1kJ/172.75kcal
|Fat
|7g
|8.75g
|(of which saturates)
|1.5g
|1.88g
|Carbohydrate
|16.3g
|20.38g
|(of which sugars)
|2.3g
|2.88g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.63g
|Protein
|2.5g
|3.13g
|Salt
|1.48g
|1.85g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019